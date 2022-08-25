The Running Backs room at Arkansas is another group loaded with talent.

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders has been labeled the starter right now with Dominique Johnson coming back from injury.

Johnson made his first appearance in practice on Monday in a green jersey. You could tell he was careful on his injured leg, and we doubt we see him in the first game.

The Hogs also have AJ Green coming back this season. Green had 227 yards on 47 carries and one touchdown in 2021.

Be on the lookout for other guys like Rashod Dubinion, Javion Hunt and James Jointer.

