What’s not to love about kicker Cam Little and punter/holder Reid Bauer coming back?

Cam Little is primed for another big season after going 20-for-24 in field goals in 2021.

Bauer, who was named the 2021 Peter Mortell Holder of the Year (who else’s holder threw a touchdown pass against Alabama) brings experience and consistency to the special teams room.

The biggest question about special teams is, who will be the kickoff/punter returner? You could see Isaiah Sategna back there, or even Bryce Stephens. We’ll have to wait and see when the first depth chart comes out.

