You could argue that the Tight End position is the one with the biggest question mark this upcoming season. It’s not for lack of talent, but experience and history.

This is Trey Knox’s full year in the tight end room. He’s put on weight and looks the part. Now it’s time to see if the former wide receiver can excel at his new position.

Hudson Henry came out of high school a highly touted TE like his older brother Hunter, however, unlike his brother, he hasn’t emerged as a dominant threat so far as a Razorback. Could this be his year? We’ll see.

There are others, Tyrus Washington, Erin Outley, and Nathan Bax who could rise to the occasion as well. Bottom line, until the Hogs play a game, we still don’t know much about what to expect from this group.

