FAYETTEVILLE -- While other schools are seeing players opt to de-commit the University of Arkansas is maintaining the commitments it has while nearing a full class.

Arkansas has 20 commitments and a transfer from Oklahoma who count toward the Class of 2021. They still have some targets they are looking at including Atlanta (Ga.) Tri-Cities defensive tackle Cameron Ball, 6-5, 301, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College defensive tackle Isaiah Iton, 6-3, 290, and some others. Arkansas will also pursue some transfers as well.