Q. Our first question is from JoJoHawg on Facebook who asks: What do you think about the Hogs NCAA seeding? Looks like Colgate could be a trap game. How does a three seed end up with a game like that? The selection committee stuck it to us.

A. The thing that worries some fans is the way Colgate shoots. They're near the top of the NCAA in scoring and shooting. Right at 50% and 40 % from three point range. They force a lot of turnovers and they don't turn the ball over much at all.