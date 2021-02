FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 18 Arkansas (16-7, 6-6) completed the Mississippi sweep on Friday night in Bud Walton Arena, taking down Ole Miss (9-8, 3-8), 84-74. With the win, Arkansas has clawed back to .500 in the SEC, and has now won five of its last six games.

Arkansas guard Chelsea Dungee was at it again against the Rebels, exploding for a season-high 38 points, making 11 of her 22 shot attempts, while also putting in 14 of her 17 free throws. It was her fourth game this season going for 30+ points, and the fifth time in her career going for 37 or more. Her performance also broke a tie with former Arkansas Men’s Basketball Star Mason Jones for the most 37+ point performances by a player, man or woman, ever put on in Bud Walton Arena.