PTN Live: How Arkansas can take down the Bears

LITTLE ROCK -- It may be an abbreviated report this week, but a lot happened last week as one former Hog is now in covid-19 protocol quarantine while two other former Hogs are now with new teams.

Bobby Portis (6-10 forward / center, Little Rock native) started the week out great with a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists) in Milwaukee's 140-113 win over Indiana on Monday followed by a season-high-matching 21 points in 16 minutes in the Bucks' 121-119 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, but he was then inactive for Milwaukee's next two games (both losses) as he was placed in the NBA's covid-19 protocol quarantine. Still, based on the strength of his play early last week, Portis has earned his sxith Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week honor.