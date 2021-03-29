PTN Live: How Arkansas can take down the Bears

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alyssa Orange & Mike Irwin give their thoughts on the game, Mike has his keys to the game, and both give their player of the game.

Arkansas is set for their Elite Eight meeting with 1-seed Baylor tonight at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories