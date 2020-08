While opening eyes with his athleticism and effort during the first couple of weeks of Arkansas Razorbacks basketball training camp, graduate-transfer Justin Smith was technically still in the 2020 NBA Draft pool after declaring for the draft in late April as a member of the Indiana Hoosiers.

Smith (6-7, 230, forward, senior, native of Buffalo Grove, IL) cemented his status as a Hoop Hog this week by formally withdrawing from the draft, submitting his required paper work to do so just ahead of the NCAA's mandated deadline of Aug. 3 (Monday) for underclassmen to withdraw in order to return to school, according to a source.