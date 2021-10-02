PTN Live Updates: #8 Arkansas vs. #2 Georgia

This article will continue to be updated…

11:53 a.m. – End of the first quarter. No. 2 Georgia leads No. 8 Arkansas, 21-0.

11:46 a.m. – Arkansas’ punt blocked. Georgia recovers in the endzone for a Bulldog touchdown. Georgia now leads 21-0 in the opening quarter.

11:37 a.m. – Kendall Milton rushes for a 1-yard Bulldog touchdown. Georgia leads Arkansas 14-0 with 4:42 left in the first quarter.

11:18 a.m. – Georgia’s Zamir White scores the game’s first touchdown on a three-yard rush. Bulldogs lead 7-0 in the first quarter.

11:10 a.m. – Georgia is starting their backup quarterback Stetson Bennett.

It’s a top-ten matchup in Athens as No. 8 Arkansas takes to the road to face No. 2 Georgia. Both teams enter with a 4-0 record and with ESPN’s College GameDay on site, the stage is set for the biggest game in the nation.

This battle features two of the best defensive in the country. The Bulldogs are the top-ranked defense in college football, while the Razorbacks rank 12th in terms of total defense.

Meanwhile both boast potent offenses. Georgia has scored 40 or more points in each of their last three games, including a 62-0 victory last week over Vanderbilt. Over four games, Arkansas is averaging 35.8 points and has knocked off two ranked teams in Texas and Texas A&M, defeating the Aggies 20-10 last Saturday inside AT&T Stadium.

Hogs quarterback, KJ Jefferson, was shaken up in that win against Texas A&M and is a game-time decision against Georgia.

Pig Trail Nation’s Nick Petraccione and Mike Irwin will bring you updates throughout the game, including a halftime and postgame live show. Stay on this page to follow along with our in-game updates.