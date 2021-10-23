PTN Live Updates: Arkansas vs. UAPB

This article will continue to be updated…

End of the First Quarter — Arkansas jumped out to an early lead on the opening drive as KJ Jefferson hit Blake Kern for an 18-yard touchdown. Treylon Burks followed that up on the next possession with a 49-yard touchdown run. The Razorbacks added a field goal and are leading UAPB 17-0.

The Arkansas Razorbacks square off in a historic in-state matchup against University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

It’s the first time since 1944 that the Hogs have played a team from inside the Natural State. Stay on this page as we provide live updates during the game and join our Nick Petraccione and Mike Irwin at halftime and after the game for live analysis.