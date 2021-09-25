PTN Live Updates: No. 16 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Texas A&M preview

The Arkansas Razorbacks face their toughest test so far this season as the No. 16 Razorbacks travel to Arlington, Texas to take on No. 7 Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Aggies have won the last nine meetings in the Southwest Classic and Arkansas looks to end that drought for the first time since 2011 behind their strong run game and hard-nosed defense.

Texas A&M will try for a double-digit winning streak as they once again turn to their backup quarterback Zach Calzada, who continues to replace injured starter Haynes King.

Join our Nick Petraccione and Mike Irwin as they bring you live updates throughout game day, including a pregame, halftime, and postgame show.