Have you looked at the SEC schedule for Arkansas Baseball this season? Man, it’s awesome. Among others, the Hogs host Mississippi State, LSU, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt at Baum-Walker Stadium. Those series will be electric. It also makes it hard to pick one to be most excited about.

Alyssa Orange and Nick Petraccione share which one’s they’ve picked in today’s PTN Preview.

If you missed any of the others from this week, check them out: