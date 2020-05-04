PTN’s “Ask Mike” – May 4th, 2020

It is time one again for our weekly “Ask Mike” segment where our veteran analyst Mike Irwin answers your questions about Arkansas Athletics.

Get Mike’s thoughts this week about Hunter Yurachek’s comments to the Board of Trustees, how Yurachek has handled the COVID-19 situation, which new basketball player will the best in 2020-21.

Also get Mike’s thoughts on what type of offense he would run if he was a coach. Hear his thoughts on former Hog coach Joe Kines and how he thinks he should have had more of a chance to be a head coach.

All that and much more from Mike Irwin in this week’s “Ask Mike” segment.