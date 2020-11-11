PTN’s Ask Mike Segment 11-10-2020

Q: Let’s begin with our weekly COVID update. (*This episode was filmed prior to the postponement of the Alabama at LSU and Texas A&M at Tennessee games.)

A. It hit home this week with the announcement on Monday morning that Sam Pittman has tested positive. He got another positive test back on Tuesday. He is out for practice. Out for the game. He was asymptomatic Monday. No word if that’s still the case on Tuesday.

Barry Odom will take over team activities. Pittman can sit on on Zoom meetings from home. Some fans are already wondering if the Florida game gets cancelled. That would only happen if there was an outbreak among the players that put Arkansas under the 53 available athletes required by the conference to play a game. Sunday’s testing found no players and no other coaches positive. However If Sam Pittman happened to be infected on Saturday after the game when he was in close contact with multiple players with his mask off then there may be an issue. If any of them were infected by that contact Saturday night they might not test positive hours later in the Sunday testing but could turn up positive later this week. It’s something that has to be a concern until we get results of testing Tuesday and Thursday,

Elsewhere one SEC game has been postponed. Mississippi State has COVID issues and their game with Auburn will be pushed back. A&M also has some issues. It’s not clear yet if they will be able to play Tennessee. But they have wiggle room to postpone that game if necessary. LSU, which has had COVID issues off and on since last summer, might not be able to play Alabama. If not it’s going to take some creative scheduling to get that game played later on.

COVID cases are on the rise elsewhere and it affects college football for Saturday. Five games outside the SEC have been postponed in various conferences and two involving the Pac 12, which began play this past weekend, were cancelled. Because they started so late they have no wiggle room for postponements.

It’s not looking good with crowds for college basketball. I think we’ll play the season because we now have a good track record of keeping athletes safer than the general public. They are tested often. At the first sign of an infection athletes are quarantined with good medical supervision. But I don’t think we’re gonna see normal crowds until we get a vaccine. Arkansas and Tennessee have announced crowd limitations of 4,000. Several other SEC schools will have attendance in the 2-3 thousand range.

Q. Our first question comes from PorkSoda who asks: Based on what you have seen so far this year, what is the biggest recruiting need that Pittman needs to address in the upcoming recruiting class?

A. I’ll continue to say this. It’s just my opinion. If Feleipe Franks leaves, and I think he will, Arkansas needs to go after another grad transfer quarterback. There are more players hitting the portal this season because of the relaxed transfer rules due to COVID. Arkansas will need a quarterback on Feleipe Franks’ level. I don’t see one like that on the current roster.

Q. DeltaBoy wants to know: Does the O line seem to have improved each week?

A. Not enough in my opinion. I think that’s part of the reason why the running game is still not what the coaches want and why Franks struggles with the passing game at times. Arkansas was back under 200 yards rushing on Saturday. For the season they are averaging 138 yards per game with just two running touchdowns. For a former O-line coach like Sam Pittman that can’t be acceptable and it’s one of the first things he’s going to try to change though recruiting, They need to get bigger.

Q. HangTenHog says: You’ve seen quite a few head football coaches over the years. Who would you say was the following: 1. Most aloof/distant 2. Most caring 3. Most innovative 4. Most feared 5 Most loved 6. Most despised. 6. The most in over their head.

A. I can’t speak for the fans or the players. I will give you my perspective.

Most aloof, easily Bobby Petrino. The current football operation Center was his brainchild. It’s on the other side of the stadium from the Broyles Center. It’s self contained. Coaches offices, weight room, dining facility, locker rooms, laundry room, mail room, loading dock, athletic training area, position coaches/players meeting rooms. A huge team meeting room which can be separated for offense and defense if necessary. All of that opens up into the indoor workout facility and the outdoor fields which is surrounded by an eight foot brick wall. All of that was built for total privacy. Petrino didn’t like to deal with people outside of his team. Most caring: I suspect it’s Sam Pittman but years ago Joe Kines was an interim head coach for the 92 season. He would be a close second to Pittman in the caring department. Most innovative. I’d have to go with Frank Broyles. He was always looking for new trends in college football. Spent a lot of time on the phone looking for the next big thing in college football. Bobby Petrino would be a close second. Most feared: No question Petrino was most feared by the players but again he was good to work with as far as most of us in the media are concerned. I’ll tell this quick story about Petrino. A former player under him here suffered a hamstring injury. Petrino would make fun of he kid every day that he missed practice. He finally had an MRI done and it showed the kid had a torn hamstring. A horribly painful injury. The first time he saw Petrino after that he said, “Well what do you think now?” He told me that Petrino glared at him and said, “I still think you are a sissie…only he used a different word.” Most loved. Pretty much the same thing as most caring. For the players it’s a safe bet that’s it’s Sam Pittman. r now it would be Joe Kines, the interim had coach who replaced Crowe. That guy worked harder that any coach I’ve ever been around. He loved his players and I admired the hell out of him for his work ethic and the way he always put his players first. Most despised. That’s a tough one. For the players it’s probably Chad Morris. For me I haven’t despised any of the coaches I’ve worked around. I found Morris annoying. Lou Holtz was an incredible jerk at times probably because he never got any sleep but John L Smith was the coach I disliked the most.. Took the job for a paycheck and didn’t bring anything to the table. What I could not stand about him is, that while the team was going down the tubes he was cracking jokes. He was about as funny as a heart attack. Most in over his head? Again some might think Morris but John L had him beat by a mile. I never had the impression that he has any idea what was going on. He let his two coordinators run the team. He was just there to collect his $800,000 in retirement money.

Q.#hammerdown asks: In your opinion which position coach has made the biggest difference on this team?

A. The whole secondary and the linebackers have been huge for this team but if I had to limit it to one coach I’d go with Barry Odom who coaches the safeties. The difference he’s made with Jalen Catalon is astounding.

Q. razorback121 wants to know: Seniors can return next year for an extra year of eligibility but can you explain how this impacts underclassmen? Can you still redshirt and play in four games? For players that opt out, if they have already used a redshirt year do they lose a year of eligibility?

A. Seniors can come back and retain the scholarships for next season. The NCAA will allow a modification of the 85 scholarship limit for next season. Non seniors can also come back and get an extra year including those who opt out, or opt out and transfer. But there’s a catch. Once this year’s non seniors go past their senior year of eligibility there is no guarantee of a scholarship.

Q. BloodRedHog wants to know: Do you think Rakeem is 100% healthy? We seem to have more success with Trelon running the ball.

A. He’s been banged up this season. I think it started with Georgia. He got roughed quite a bit in the early part of that game. Got hurt in the first half against Mississippi State and left the game. Also missed the Auburn game. Came back against Ole Miss but didn’t do a lot. Then Arkansas had a week off before playing A&M and came back heathy again. Had his best game of the season against the Aggies. One hundred yards. Then Saturday against Tennessee it looked like something happened to him in the first half. He didn’t appear to be full speed. Also Smith is better at squirting though a small hole. He’s not as big or as fast as Boyd but he can turn on a dime and accelerate. Arkansas needs both of those guys because their different running styles are hard on a defense. Boyd needs to get back 100%,

Q.ReddieHog19 asks: Based on what we’ve seen this season so far, what are you’re expectations for Razorback football next season?

A. If nothing else it’s gonna seem better playing a full schedule with 8 SEC games instead of 10 and four non conference games. I think the best they can do this year is 5-5. Six and five with a a bowl win. Let’s translate that to a normal season. They win three of four non conference games, Beat the two Mississippi’s and Tennessee. Let’s say LSU and Missouri. Lose to Bama, Auburn and the Aggies. That’s 5-3 in the league and 8-4 overall. Nine and four with a bowl win. Next year? Home many of the quality seniors will come back? Do they keep Franks or get another quality grad transfer quarterback? But with a normal schedule next season I think 9 wins is possible.

Q. Mike_e wants to know: What can be done to eliminate players flopping when the defense is not set and the other team is about to snap the ball? How about making that player sit out the next three plays?

A. I’m all for that. Any player who is legitimately hurt to the point where he can’t walk off the field needs to sit out some plays anyway while the training staff evaluates him. I think three plays is reasonable. Maybe four or five.

Q, hobhog asks: Does Coach Briles have 100% say and control of play calls? Sure seems as if we call some “extravagant” plays at times when a more conservative play would be wiser.

A. I don’t know many offensive coordinators that have 100% control. I think we can assume that when the play calling changed in the 3rd quarter of the Tennessee game, and it did, Sam Pittman had a lot to do with that. Fans that I have talked to are still trying to figure Briles out. He does seem to like gimmick plays.

Q. austin.hogfan says: So I feel this Florida game is similar to TAMU where they are too talented offensively that if we cannot score at least 35 points we don’t have a shot. Could we possibly come out with a big play offensive game plan to do that, or do we think our defense can hold them down somehow?

A. They will need their best offensive output of the season to stay in this game. Florida has the best quarterback Arkansas has faced. Kyle Trask is averaging 363 yards a game passing with 22 touchdowns. Florida is averaging 42 and a half points a game. Only Alabama has better numbers.

Arkansas is averaging 18 points a game below that. So to win Arkansas will need to hold Florida down some and score more that they have been. Sorry. I don’t think that will happen. This is a game where you just hope that this Arkansas team stays competitive.

Q. Oklahawg says: Recruiting gurus suggest we will hold a spot or two in the 2021 class for grad transfers. Would you not consider our own seniors coming back for an additional “covid year” the same as a grad transfer?

A. No. As I said earlier, Arkansas’ seniors can come back, stay on scholarship and not count against the 85 scholarships limit. A grad transfer coming in is a new player so would count against the limit. We may see a few of them but not many for that reason.

Q; Razorboo asks: Could Eta force the SEC to move the Florida game to Fayetteville?

A. There’s no indication the game will be moved. It’s not a hurricane but a tropical storm. As of Tuesday it was stalled off the NW coast of Cuba. Computer models have it moving to the Northwest and making landfall over Alabama. As of Tuesday the Saturday forecast for Gainesville, Florida was a 30% chance of rain.