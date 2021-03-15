PTN’s Ask Mike Segment: 3-15-21

Q. Our first question is from JoJoHawg on Facebook who asks: What do you think about the Hogs NCAA seeding? Looks like Colgate could be a trap game. How does a three seed end up with a game like that? The selection committee stuck it to us.

A. The thing that worries some fans is the way Colgate shoots. They’re near the top of the NCAA in scoring and shooting. Right at 50% and 40 % from three point range. They force a lot of turnovers and they don’t turn the ball over much at all.

But it may not be as bad as it sounds. The Patriot League is strange to begin with. Ten teams in three divisions. Colgate is in the four team north division. The Patriot League played conference games only so in the regular season Colgate played the same three teams over and over. They played Army 4 times. Boston U. 4 times and Holy Cross 4 times.

In the conference tournament they played

Boston U again and then Loyola Maryland and Bucknell. Only one of Colgate’s opponents had a winning record. Army went 12-9. The combined record of those opponents was 35-49. Colgate doesn’t have a single quality win this season. Arkansas has a winning record against the NCAA Tournament bound teams on its schedule.

If you watch some of their games nobody but Colgate is playing a lick of interior defense. Their guards went right through their opponents defense over and over like nobody was there. You can’t do that in the SEC.

The one thing I saw that was impressive, they can hit contested three pointers. All four of their guards can shoot.

But Coach Muss’ staff does a great job of scouting opponents. By the time the selection show had announced that pairing Anthony Ruta, the director of basketball operations, already had a scouting report prepared on Colgate. In fact on the bus ride from Nashville to Indy, the players were already looking the basics on Colgate. Musselman as soon as the team is allowed to practice immediately on defending the three ball.

I don’t think Arkansas will overlook these guys.

Q. Lanny asks: Did losing Jaylin Williams cost Arkansas the LSU game?

A. It didn’t help. But Ethan Henderson stepped in and did a solid job. The difference is, he’s not as much of a scoring threat as Williams. However I do think that Henderson has done enough to earn more playing time in the NCAA tournament and that will give the coaches another option inside.

The main cause of the LSU loss was poor free throw shooting. Arkansas was 11-19. That’s 59%. They’re normally better than that. 74% for the season. Arkansas shot 4 more but made two less than LSU. It was a one point game with 24 seconds left. Make those free throws and you win the game.

Q. RazorbackRedneck wants to know: What was up with the ump in yesterday’s Hog baseball game? That was the widest strike zone I’ve ever seen.

A. Looked like to me it was Sunday and he wanted to go home early. It affected both teams but really hurt Arkansas in the 9th when Louisiana Tech’s pitcher was losing his control. The ump bailed him out on back-to-back batters in the 9th with two on and one out. That’s one of the reasons why you can’t stay unbeaten for long in college baseball. You run into a really good pitcher and then he gets help from a bad umpire in front of a home crowd. Boom. You lose.

Q. austin.hogfan wants to know: What impact do you expect the losses to the basket and baseball teams this weekend to have on the team in the next week or two?

A. It might have cost the basketball team a two seed but I don’t have any issues with their part of the bracket.

Plus, I’m not sure it would have been good to carry that long winning streak into the tournament.

Baseball was going to lose. It was just a matter of time but they’re still number one this week. So no big deal. Like the basketball team I think it takes pressure off of the baseball team moving forward but there’s still that number one label. That can be hard to deal with too. How long can they hang onto that spot?

Q. PorkSoda asks: Is there anyone besides K.J. and Hornsby that have a legit shot in the QB competition?

A. I’ll narrow it down more. I think Jefferson is it unless he were to get hurt. I also think, based on what’s been seen so far, that there’s a reason why Sam Pittman is talking about running the ball more this fall. Jefferson is not Feleipe Franks when it comes to throwing the ball. He really needs to become more accurate as a passer this spring.

Lucas Coley, a 4 star freshman and 6-2 quarterback out of Texas was an early enrollee and is going through spring ball. He’s a run-pass guy like Jefferson and Hornsby. I guess it’s possible he could win the job. I haven’t seen enough on him so far to say much about that but it seems unlikely. There’s an Ole Miss grad transfer, Kaden Renfro. He’s not on scholarship. A guy I really like is Landon Rogers. He’s a 3 star, 6-4 duel threat quarterback out of Little Rock Parkview. He joins the team this summer. Some say he’ll end up at another position. I would not rule out him winning the job down the road but not as a freshman.

hobhog says: Since athletes are required to travel and have to subject themselves to potential Covid exposure, shouldn’t they have been in the first group to get a vaccine? They entertain millions who may be isolated and should be deemed “essential” in my book.

A. I get where you’re coming from. Those of us who are really intro sports hate all the disruptions that COVID has caused. But the bottom line is, athletes aren’t dying from COVID. High risk individuals should come first. Now the problem is vaccine distribution has been haphazard at times and varies state to state. Some have gotten it who aren’t in a high risk category and some who are, haven’t been vaccinated yet. Throw in the problem where some people who are eligible refuse to get it and it makes the distribution process more difficult. We’ll get there with the athletes. Maybe by the time we hit post season college baseball. Certainly by this summer.

Q. 1967 grad wants to know: Is there an option for either Tate or Smith to return for another year due to the Covid year? If so, do you think either would consider staying?

A. Yes, the option is there. The general belief is that both will pursue pro ball after the season is over. Not in the NBA but elsewhere. You can make pretty good money doing that. It’s hard for most players to turn that opportunity down.

Q. Snout Team says: This Razorback baseball team seems to be a great team and is getting the recognition nationally that they deserve. If you had to identify one weakness of this team what would it be and how do they overcome it?

A. As crazy as it may sound I have to go with hitting. They’ve had timely hitting, especially in the late innings and that’s why they won 12 straight. But not the up-and- down- the-lineup hitting that I’ve seen with some of the better Arkansas teams in the past. Let’s compare Arkansas to Ole Miss. Arkansas is still number one in the D-1 Baseball poll. Ole Miss is 4th. Arkansas is batting .274 as a team. Ole Miss .282. Arkansas is averaging 8 hits a game, Ole Miss 10 hits a game. Arkansas averaging 7 runs a game, Ole Miss, 8 runs. Now lets bring in Vanderbilt, ranked number 2 in D- Baseball. Big difference here in team batting average, .323. Also 11 hits per game and 9 runs per game.

The point is, Arkansas numbers are good but a tad behind Ole Miss. Vanderbilt is better than Arkansas or Ole Miss.

How does Arkansas improve those numbers? Keep working with hitting coach Nate Thompson.

But look, I’m only answering your question. It’s hard to find fault with a team that starts the season 12-1 against quality competition and has already played a true road series in a tough ballpark.

Q. BloodRedHog asks: Moses Moody- should he stay one more year? Do you think he will stay?

A. If you’re a fan you’d say, stay. But no, he’s projected as the 11th pick in the draft. He’s almost certainly going to be Arkansas’ first one and done. He’s should go and he will go and that’s not a bad thing. It will show that Musselman has upped the recruiting game at Arkansas. I’m sure he’s aiming for some more one and done players in the future.

Q. Superhog1959 says: I remember a game when Eddie Sutton went up into the stands and sat with fans during a game. Why did that happen?

Then he publicly made the comment that “He would crawl to Kentucky” After he went to Kentucky, things soured quickly. Would you explain what happened?

A. Sutton had a drinking problem. It became noticeable in the early 80’s. He started saying strange things in press conferences. He ticked off some boosters with his erratic behavior and they complained to Frank. Frank sent word to Sutton that he should consider going to the Betty Ford Center. Sutton responded by taking a shot at Frank on his TV show.

In the incident you mentioned Sutton actually left the bench and sat in the stands with his wife. It was road game. Frank was not happy about that.

Right before Sutton left for Kentucky I was told that Frank was getting ready to buy Sutton’s contract out. Not sure if he was close to doing it but I do believe that Sutton knew it wasn’t going to end well at Arkansas so when Kentucky called he jumped at the chance to leave.

His behavior continued to be erratic. After the took the Kentucky job Eddie continued to live in Fayetteville for most of the summer. Nolan got into it with one of Sutton’s staff members who supposedly was in Barnhill going through the names of summer campers in previous Sutton camps at Arkansas He still planned do his camp and Nolan’s attitude was, you don’t work here any more. If you want something out of these offices talk to me, don’t send one of your people in here to snoop around.

I got a call in July of that year from a reporter who covered Kentucky basketball. He was trying to figure out why Sutton was still living in Fayetteville. He was asking questions, beating around the bush, not wanting to ask about the drinking problem. Finally I asked him, Do you want to know if his drinking is affecting his behavior? He said yes and I told him what I knew.

There’s documentary was aired about Sutton’s problems at Kentucky. In it his son Sean talked openly about how his dad’s drinking affected him since he was a player on that Kentucky team. There’s video in that documentary of Sutton in a post game press conference. He’s clearly intoxicated. He got fired after the season and it ended up being the best thing that could have happened. He got help. He stopped drinking and had the best part of his career at Oklahoma State, his alma mater. Late in his career he slipped again and it cost him his job there too. Alcoholism is a horrible addiction. Thankfully, Sutton made it into the Naismith Hall of Fame before he died.

Q. I see that the Michigan State Basketball team is now, “MSU presented by Rocket Mortgage.” How long before one of Razorback squads becomes “Arkansas presented by Tyson Foods” or something like that?

A. Hopefully never. This stuff is getting ridiculous. I’m okay with a stadium or other facilities named after a person or persons who donate the money to built it or renovate it. I don’t like the corporate naming of anything. For instance the Tyson Track Center is fine. I would have an issue with the Tyson Foods Track Center or the Donrey Media Razorback Stadium. The corporate naming of a college sports team is nuts in my opinion.

Q. BloodRedHog is back and says: I noticed your retweet of Darrell Walker mentioning the U of A had not retired the jersey number of Ron Brewer. Is there a department policy on retiring jerseys? Who are some recent basketball and football greats with retired numbers?

A. Some fans get confused between a retired number and an honored number. There are only three numbers actually retired at the U. of A. Sidndey Moncrief’s 32 in basketball. In football Clyde Scott’s number 12 and and Brandon Burlsworth’s 77.

There are several honored numbers like for Corliss Williamson, Betty Fiscus, Delmonica DeHorney and others.

More and more schools, like Arkansas, are honoring numbers rather than retiring them because of the problem created when you take a number out of circulation. It’s really an issue in football where, in some cases, they have to give the same number to an offensive and defensive player to make sure everybody has a number. For instance, Bumper Pool, a linebacker, and De’Vion Warren, a receiver, both wear number 10.

I doubt Brewer Sr. will get his number retired but honoring that number with a banner in Bud Walton Arena, is certainly possible. I would favor it for sure.