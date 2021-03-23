PTN’s Ask Mike Segment: 3-23-21

Q: Our first question is from PatBoat who asks: Could you name two guys, one from basketball and one from football, that you was surprised they never had a NBA and NFL career?

A. In football I would have to say Bill Montgomery. What he did in 1967-69 was amazing. He went 28-5 in three seasons as Arkansas quarterback. The best winning percentage of any QB in school history. He had a much better college career than Joe Ferguson who had a 17 year NFL career. But he never got a look by the NFL. Or maybe he didn’t look at them. He went into investment banking after college and was very successful at it.

In basketball, Scotty Thurman. He left Arkansas a year early. Supposedly he had an agent that convinced him he would be a first round NBA pick. He didn’t get drafted and never played in the NBA although he did play pro basketball, mostly for teams in Cyprus, Greece, Lebanon and Macedonia where he was considered one of the better players there. The word always was that he was a great shooter but not quick enough to play defense in the NBA. You can’t play for Nolan Richardson if you don’t play good defense. So that was a surprise to me.

Q. robs4516 wants to know: Is there any part of Coach Pittman’s job performance so far that you feel could be improved upon? I can’t imagine anyone doing a better job getting the program back on track, but there’s a reason I’m not the athletic director at the U of A.

A. The only thing I can think of, he’s already addressed himself and it’s something I never heard mentioned by anyone in the media. He replaced three assistant coaches and one left one his own. Supposedly he was looking for better recruiting from them. He has said over and over that to get this program near the top of the SEC West the recruiting is going to have to get a lot better. I think it says a lot about Sam Pittman as a head coach that he is his own best critic. He’s been at one of the best recruiting schools in the SEC, Georgia, and he’s seen first hand how it was done there.

So his initial staff selections of those three coaches was not what he wanted. He made the correction.

Q.BloodRedHog says: If KJ is QB 1, who do you see as the primary backup QB this year?

A. Based on Saturday’s scrimmage I’d say Malik Hornsby, a redshirt freshman, or Lucas Coley, an early enrollee freshman. Hornsby threw a couple of nice passes, one for a touchdown, but he was very inconsistent. He’s been in the system for a year and should be farther along in my opinion. I liked Coley. He led the two offense on a scoring drive against the two defense. Made good decisions especially for a guy who should still be in high school. I also am anxious to see Landon Rogers out of Little Rock Parkview. He won’t come in until this summer but I like his size and running ability as a quarterback. He’s got the arm but needs to become more accurate as a deep passer. If Kendal Briles can develop him I think Rogers can become a future starter. You gotta love those Arkansas kids who become Razorbacks so they can win for their home state.

Q: MuskogeeHogFan says: Jalen Williams was signed as a the #2 DT in Junior College ball and no one has inquired about what progress he is making. We need him to step-up to replace Marshall. It seems strange that he hasn’t been mentioned one way or another. What do you know about his progress?

A. He’s a very talented JUCO transfer but everything is new to him at the SEC level. Sam Pittman was not asked about Williams after the scrimmage and I didn’t see him make any big plays. But Otis Kirk did ask Eric Gregory about him in a Zoom interview last week. Here’s the quote: “Jalen is pretty good. He’s going to be a great player for us also. Just coming in, just coming from where he’s from JUCO, there’s a lot of work to improve on. But overall he’s going to be pretty good. He’s going to be a great player for us.”

Q. Superhog1959 says: The media has had at least some access to football practices and the scrimmage this year. What are your thoughts on the positives and negatives so far? What positions have stood out and which ones appear to be lacking? What do you think would be realistic expectations for this year?

A. First of all there hasn’t just been some access, there’s been a lot of access. It’s been a while since fans have been allowed in to a spring scrimmage and the media has been allowed to shoot video of the whole thing. These days a lot of coaches close everything except the spring game and in the spring game they don’t show a lot. So letting the fans in and letting us show the highlights to people who didn’t go is a big deal.

The quarterback situation needs to improve a lot. Pittman admitted it. I thought KJ Jefferson had his moments. He threw TD passes to Treylon Burks and Blake Kern but he also threw a pick on a deep ball and to me that’s where he’s got to get better. We know he can run. He’s got a strong arm but he’s not always accurate. But he is, by far and away, the best quarterback out there.

The running game looked good. So good at times that it made the number one defense look bad. The offensive line looked bigger and more physical and that was without Ty’Kieast Crawford, the 355 pound offensive tackle transfer who has been a beast in some of the early drills. Jalen Smith looked good. he’s the clear starter at running back after what he did last year. But Rocket Sanders, the freshman receiver who has been moved to running back, was a big hit. He’s big at 6-2 and around 210 pounds. He’s got speed and quickness and he looks like a physical runner. Pittman was really happy with him.

I thought Kern and Hudson Henry both looked good at tight end. Burks is clearly a stud. But the quarterbacks didn’t do enough to provide a proper evaluation of receivers other than Burks.

I didn’t think the defense had a very good scrimmage. Early on the ones gave up a touchdown drive to the number two defense and the one offense got the better of them later on. There were a lot of sacks but sacks in a spring scrimmage don’t mean that much. The quarterbacks are in a no tackle situation. Touch them and it’s a sack. There was one play where Jefferson might have scored a long touchdown on a scramble but somebody touched him and he was down.

I did like the secondary. They were a big part of the reason why the QBs struggled.

Q. austin.hogfan says: What a weekend for Razorback fans! I haven’t been this excited for basketball since Nolan was here. So obviously ORU will be the darling of the Sweet 16 as a 15 seed. What do you see as the biggest obstacle to winning against ORU?

A. Normally I’d say the fact that this team has already played them and beaten them. But coach Musselman will have his guys prepared. He’ll do a completely new scouting report. Throw out the first one. Usually by the time we get this deep into the tournament the upsets start going away. Plus you can see this team getting more and more comfortable in the tournament for a group of guys who are basically doing this for the first time. Texas Tech, the way it was coached and the shot it took at Arkansas late, a lot of teams would not have survived that. That was a physical war. Every time Tech made a run, Arkansas answered back. These Razorbacks are battle tested. Plus I think they will use the Cinderella stuff about ORU as a motivation.

Q. Lanny wants to know: What was up with that CBS sports bozo who insulted Coach Muss in his pregame analysis of the Texas Tech game? He acted like Muss was coaching in the tournament for the first time.

A. The bozo is Todd Fuhrman who is an analyst for CBS Sports. He either has an issue with Musselman or he flat didn’t do his homework. He acted like Muss was an NCAA Tournament novice who was going to get gobbled up by the great Chris Beard. The truth is Muss has been in the NCAA Tournament in each of his five years in coaching college basketball. He took Nevada to the sweet 16 two seasons ago. Hog fans know that Muss is one of the best game planners in college basketball. He matched Beard’s intensity in that game. It was a great coaching battle between two of the best in the college game. No question Beard is a tough coach to face. But to act like Musselman was some clueless yo yo, well Fuhrman should be embarrassed but guys like that rarely are. CBS sports has gone downhill in the last several years, but so has ESPN.

Q. BloodRedHog is back with another timely question and wants to know: Is Hunter working on an extension and pay raise for Musselman?

A. He hasn’t said anything specific but it’s coming and the more Arkansas wins the better that contract extension is going to look. Yurachek hired Musselman. He was sold on him after one phone call. There’s no way he’s going to let him get away unless Musselman decides he wants another job and there’s no indication that’s going to happen. I think, like Frank Broyles, he came in from the outside but had done his homework before he got here. He knew Arkansas was a special place and now that he’s been here for a while, he’s hooked.

Q. PorkSoda says: I thought the women’s team was poised to make a run. Guess not. What went wrong?

A. They ended the season with a thud. Lost their last two games. Didn’t shoot well. Lacked energy. Lacked focus. Against Wright State they made a bunch of mental errors. Mike Neighbors has made steady progress in rebuilding this program. From13-15 in year one, to 22-15, then 24-8 last year where he took them to the championship game of the SEC Tournament. But Arkansas did not get into the NCAA Tournament. This season they finally made it, basically on the strength of wins over Baylor and UCONN, two top 10 programs. But they were one and done in the SEC Tournament and one and done in the NCAA Tournament. I don’t know that they went backwards this season but that loss on Monday was not progress.

Q. Razorback Redneck says: College baseball is nuts. Supposedly teams use their best pitchers on Fridays. Arkansas gave up 16 runs to Bama on Friday then held them to a total of two runs over the next two games. I’m scratching my head.

A. Peyton Paulette came out and couldn’t find the strike zone. Arkansas’ bullpen made the situation worse. It was one of those games where ‘Bama got on an offensive roll and everything worked. But in the next two games the Tide scored a total of two runs. So Arkansas won the series. Alabama is one of those teams that got overlooked in the polls and it should not have happened. These guys were 16-1 when the season ended last year due to COVID. So coming into the Arkansas series last week they were 30-4 over their last 34 games. It took a gut check to win that series. The ‘Bama team I saw will do some damage in the SEC West this season.