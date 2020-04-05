Pulaski Academy Football Players Not Letting Coronavirus Put “Off” in Offseason

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — High school weight rooms: Closed. Athletic fields: Cleared. Local gyms: Locked.

In the unprecedented time that is the coronavirus pandemic, high school football players are left not only without spring ball, but without any team workouts.

Perhaps no time in recent memory gives more temptation to a student-athlete to begin sedentary habits, losing ground on the progress they’ve gained. Teammates rely on each other’s accountability without a scheduled regimen organized by coaches.

Braden Bratcher, Mason Kolb, and other outgoing senior football players at Pulaski Academy are dedicated to maintaining healthy habits. Each are set to be preferred walk-ons in collegiate football programs.

FOX16’s Nick Walters shows how these state champion Bruins are keeping their head in the game, and keeping their body in game shape, in a difficult time to do so.