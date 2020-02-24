Pulaski Academy Wrestler Becomes 2nd-Ever Girl to Win Boys State Bracket

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the first time, there was an all-girl division in the Arkansas wrestling state championship tournament. But that didn’t stop Pulaski Academy’s Riley Holman from fighting with the boys.

The senior has wrestled boys and girls on a national level for years. On Saturday, she won the 120 lb. 4A-1A class state title, becoming the second-ever girl to win a boys bracket in Arkansas.

“Whether a girl wrestles another girl or a guy, there’s no limit if you set your mind to it,” Holman said.

FOX16’s Nick Walters followed her path on championship match day. See her story.