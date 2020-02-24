Breaking News
Double homicide in North Little Rock, police still investigating

Pulaski Academy Wrestler Becomes 2nd-Ever Girl to Win Boys State Bracket

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the first time, there was an all-girl division in the Arkansas wrestling state championship tournament. But that didn’t stop Pulaski Academy’s Riley Holman from fighting with the boys.

The senior has wrestled boys and girls on a national level for years. On Saturday, she won the 120 lb. 4A-1A class state title, becoming the second-ever girl to win a boys bracket in Arkansas.

“Whether a girl wrestles another girl or a guy, there’s no limit if you set your mind to it,” Holman said.

FOX16’s Nick Walters followed her path on championship match day. See her story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss