FAYETTEVILLE — Joe T. Robinson Class of 2025 quarterback Quentin Murphy had a good performance at Arkansas’ football camp on Saturday and gained an offer.

Murphy, 6-0, 188, 4.52, talked about what he liked at the camp.

“The camp was an amazing It was a big experience,” Murphy said. “I learned a lot today Just can’t wait to go back home and tell them about it and learn from it.”

Following the camp, Murphy gained an offer from the Razorbacks. He commented on that.

“Getting a Arkansas offer means a lot, it’s a dream come true,” Murphy said. “Arkansas is my home and to be a part of this a wonderful program is amazing. I have been staying humble and working hard for this. I just can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Sam Pittman and Kendal Briles have made a good impression on Murphy.

“I love the Hogs,” Murphy said. “I’m from Little Rock so I call it home. I love it. Coach Sam Pittman is a wonderful coach. Great environment. [Kendal Briles] is a wonderful QB coach, The best QB coach. I learned a lot from him today.”

In addition to Arkansas, Murphy reports he has offers from Utah, Oregon, Michigan State, Auburn, Pitt, Tennessee and Delta State.

“It’s wonderful, I’m just so blessed,” Murphy said. “I’m just blessed to receive offers. Dream come true.”

Click here for his offer tweet.

Click here for highlights.