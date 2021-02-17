Quentin Thomas Pulls in First SEC Offer From Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Stockridge (Ga.) Woodland Class of 2023 wide receiver Quentin Thomas has gained his first Power 5 scholarship offer and it’s from Arkansas.

Thomas, 6-2, 200, announced the offer on Twitter Tuesday.

He talked to Hogville.net and Pig Trail Nation about his offer.

“It was pretty good my first DI offer,” Thomas said.

Was it a surprise or did you know it was going to happen?

“It was a surprise,” Thomas said. “I’m really blessed to have that offer.”

Jimmy Smith offered Thomas, who had received an offer from Ohio Dominican on May 22.

“My first time to talk to him was today,” Thomas said. “He was pretty cool.”

Thomas talked about his strengths at wide receiver.

“I’m explosive and anything that comes my way anywhere in my area I’m catching the ball,” Thomas said.

As a sophomore, Thomas caught 19 passes for 300 yards and five touchdowns.

“My sophomore season didn’t go as planned, but it was OK,” Thomas said. “I think in our fifth game our quarterback got hurt. That’s where I put my numbers up in the first like four to five games. If he didn’t get hurt we probably go to playoffs and I have more stats, but I’m blessed for whatever.”

As far as Arkansas, Thomas is impressed to get his first offer from them.

“It’s pretty cool,” Thomas said. “They have a big fan base up there. It’s fun up there. Just one big school in the state brings the fan base higher and closer together.”

As far as when it comes time to choose a college, Thomas already has some ideas of what he’s looking for.

“The spread offense and where I will be able to start my freshman year,” Thomas said. “Where I can put up numbers and anything that feels like home.”