Quincey McAdoo Hottest Prospect in Arkansas, Tight Ends Adding Offers, Foreman Lineman Nets Offer, Hunter Smith Stands Out on Gridiron

FAYETTEVILLE — In Arkansas the prospects aren’t able to practice this spring, but in many cases that hasn’t stopped the colleges from offering many of them.

No prospect is hotter right now than Clarendon 2022 wide receiver Quincey McAdoo. He picked up his first offer on March 5 from Florida State. Since that time, nine more schools have offered McAdoo, 6-3, 175.

McAdoo now has offers from Houston, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Memphis, Nebraska, Oregon, Oklahoma, Miami and Tennessee in addition to the Seminoles. As a sophomore, McAdoo caught 19 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns, rushed 65 times for 622 yards and eight touchdowns, returned 10 kickoffs 150 yards and six punts for 105 yards and a touchdown.

TIGHT ENDS

A pair of 2021 tight ends in Arkansas have added offers as well. Little Rock Parkview’s Erin Outley, 6-4, 237, and Mena’s Mason Brotherton, 6-4, 235, each have a new offer.

Outley has reeled in four new offers this week. The latest is from Michigan State with Penn State, Oregon and Louisiana also offering him. Outley now holds 20 offers. Arkansas offered him on Dec. 20. As a junior, Outley caught 48 passes for 721 yards and eight touchdowns.

Brotherton added an offer from Liberty University. He now has six offers. As a junior, Brotherton caught 21 passes for 272 yards and five touchdowns. He rushed twice for five yards and was 1 of 1 passing for 25 yards and a touchdown. Brotherton also has offers from Kansas, Memphis, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana-Monroe and Mercer.

GATOR GETS SECOND OFFER

Foreman Class of 2021 defensive lineman Chris Haywood has added another offer. Previously he was offered by Northeastern State and then on Wednesday the University of Tennessee-Martin jumped into the mix.

Haywood, 6-3, 270, helped lead the Gators to an 11-1 record in 2019. He finished the season with 81 tackles, including 38 solo, 50 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles and a recovered one.

MAYBE THE BEST

There’s better college prospects in Arkansas than Joe T. Robinson running back-defensive back Hunter Smith, but he may be the best pure high school player in the state.

Smith, 6-0, 180, helped lead the Senators to the Class 4A state championship last fall with a 14-1 record. He carried 190 times for 1,922 yards and 19 touchdowns while also catching eight passes for 84 yards and one touchdown. On defense, Smith had 69 tackles, 47 solo, seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble and a recovered one. He also returned five kickoffs for 155 yards and a touchdown. In addition, he even averaged 43 yards per punt on two attempts.

Smith does have offers. Missouri State is the latest offer for him and North Texas also offered this week. He also has offers to Northeastern State, Arkansas State, Austin Peay, Southeast Missouri State, Illinois State and Louisiana-Monroe.