Rakeem Boyd Signs with the Detroit Lions

Former Arkansas running back, Rakeem Boyd, went undrafted but has now signed a free agent contract with the Detroit Lion.

DETROIT LIONS LETS GOOOOO!!!! — Rakeem boyd ™ (@boyd_rakeem) May 2, 2021

Boyd came to Arkansas in 2018 as the No. 3 JUCO running back nationally and quickly became the Hogs starting back. During his final season at Arkansas Boyd played in six games, rushing 82 times for 309 yards with three touchdowns and made 10 grabs for 33 yards.

Boyd finished his career at Arkansas averaging 5.81 yards per rush, which is good for the sixth-highest in school history. He also had nine career 100+ yard rushing performances and is tied for eight-most in program history.

During the game against Texas A&M, Boyd ran for 100 yards and a touchdown and surpassed 2,000 career rushing yards.