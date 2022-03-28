Former Arkansas guard Amber Ramirez has been selected to the Rocket Mortgage Women’s 3-Point Championship roster for the 33rd annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships at Xavier University of Louisiana’s Convocation Center in New Orleans on Thursday, March 31. Ramirez is one of eight players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN at 8 p.m. CT.

Intersport, producers of the event, invites twenty-four of the nation’s elite men’s and women’s college basketball players to compete for slam dunk and 3-point shooting bragging rights. The night features the Great Clips Slam Dunk Championship, the TaxAct Men’s 3-Point Championship, the Rocket Mortgage Women’s 3-Point Shooting Championship and the Applebee’s Team Shootout. The winners of the TaxAct Men’s and Rocket Mortgage Women’s 3-Point Championships will then compete in the State Farm Battle of the Champions.

Ramirez comes into the contest as one of the most prolific shooters in the country and in Arkansas Women’s Basketball history. Ramirez led the SEC in threes made during conference play (52) and finished second in the league in three-point percentage (44.8). Her 42.9 percent mark from deep during her three seasons on the Hill stands as a program record, and her 261 three-pointers made is the fifth-most in program history despite only suiting up for Arkansas for three seasons. With her 40.2 percent mark from distance during her final season, Ramirez became the only Hog ever with three or more seasons shooting 40% or better from three.

For more than 30 years, several of the top players in college basketball have competed in the College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships including: Gary Payton, Steve Nash, Jason Terry, Kyle Korver, Bobby Hurley, Michael Finley, Allan Houston, Wesley Matthews, Yogi Ferrell, Cappie Pondexter, Katie Gearlds, Kristi Toliver, Tiffany Hayes and Ariel Atkins.

A complete roster of participants in the 2022 State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships will be released in the days leading up to the event.