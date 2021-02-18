Randal Tyson Track Center Receives World Athletics Certification

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Another milestone for the Randal Tyson Track Center came in the form of certification for the facility by World Athletics this month following recent renovations.

The home to Razorback track and field becomes one of just five facilities in the United States to be certified at World Athletics’ highest standard. The other four U.S. indoor venues are in Chicago, Houston, and two venues in New York.

When Arkansas hosts the NCAA Indoor Championships in March, it will mark the first time in the 55-year history of the event for it to be held on a World Athletics certified venue.

This indoor season the Tyson Center has served as the host venue for American Track League meets, with all four professional meets being part of the World Athletics Silver Tour. Including collegiate meets, the Razorbacks will have hosted a total of 11 meets this indoor season from January through March.

Renovations for this season included a new Mondo Sportflex Super X720 surface throughout the venue, along with an additional video board, speaker system, and graphics.

Currently, the Tyson Center has 12 world-leading marks and 12 NCAA-leading marks for the 2021 indoor campaign. Remaining meets this indoor season include the American Track League 4 on Sunday, SEC Indoor Championships (Feb. 25-27), and NCAA Indoor Championships (March 11-13).

John McDonnell Field also has a World Athletics certification, making Arkansas the only university to have an indoor and outdoor facility certified at World Athletics’ highest standard. Fayetteville joins New York City as the only cities in the U.S. to have an indoor and outdoor facility certified on this level.