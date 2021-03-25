Rapid-fire Razorback hot takes as Arkansas Dances into the Sweet 16

LITTLE ROCK — There’s almost no better street cred earned in college basketball than what comes with advancing past the chaotic first weekend of the NCAA tournament and into the Sweet 16, because for the teams left standing, and their fans, they have real swagger as they start believing they truly can win it all. It’s been 25 years since the 3rd-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks got this close to the confetti celebration, and the next step is a Round of 16 matchup against upset-worthy and 15th-seeded Oral Roberts on Saturday in the South Region semifinals in Indianapolis.

* Comeback Hogs. 10th-ranked Arkansas leads the nation with 9 wins in games it fell behind by double-digit margins, and that uphill climb has been present in each of the Razorbacks’ three postseason wins so far. In its SEC tournament quarterfinals win over Missouri, Arkansas fell behind by 10 points in the first half before winning by 10 points. In their first two games of the NCAAT, the Hogs fell behind by 14 points and 10 points against Colgate and Texas Tech, respectively, before leading both games at halftime en route to winning by 17 points and 2 points, respectively. The Razorbacks’ next opponent, Oral Roberts, is one of the teams that built a double-digit lead against the Hogs in the regular season as the Golden Eagles held 12-point advantages in both halves before Arkansas pulled away for an 87-76 win at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Dec. 20. If any stat could serve as the poster-child for the Hogs’ resiliency and head coach Eric Musselman’s in-game adjustments, this is the one.

* Record spin. Arkansas goes into the Round of 16 with the most wins against teams remaining in the NCAAT, sporting a 2-1 combined record against Oral Roberts (1-0) and Alabama (1-1). The Tide is the only other team in the Sweet 16 to play another team remaining in the field, and obviously that opponent was Arkansas. If Arkansas can defeat ORU a second time on Saturday, the Hogs will have a 25-6 overall record going into their Elite Eight matchup against the Baylor-Villanova winner. Only twice in the last 26 years has Arkansas won at least 25 games in a season: the ’14-15 Hogs finished 27-9 and the ’16-17 Hogs finished 26-10. In ’20-21, Arkansas is 19-0 in games when it holds its opponents to 75 or fewer points, 18-1 in games when it leads at halftime, 8-5 in games played away from home, 8-1 in games played as a ranked team, 3-3 in games played against ranked teams, and 2-0 as a ranked team playing against ranked teams. Arkansas is 44-32 all-time in the NCAAT, which includes a 3-1 record as a 3-seed and a 31-8 mark in games played when Arkansas is the higher seed.

* Will the Elite Eight run through Tulsa, again? Speaking of ORU, the Golden Eagles are the second team from Tulsa to play (and lose) to the Hogs in December before meeeting them in the NCAAT Sweet 16 later in the same season. The other time it happened was in ’93-94, when the Hogs won on the road against Tulsa in overtime, 93-91, on Dec. 23, 1993, before defeating the Golden Hurricane again, 103-84, on March 25, 1994 in the NCAAT Sweet 16 at Reunion Arena in Dallas. Those No. 1 seed Hogs went on to conquer Michigan, Arizona, and Duke as part of a 6-0 record in the NCAAT for a national championship. Almost 25 years to the day, Arkansas finds itself facing another mid-major team from Tulsa looking to use the opportunity as another springboard to the Elite Eight. By the way, former Arkansas star Corliss Williamson (6-7 forward) averaged 24.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in the two wins over Tulsa then, while current Arkansas star Justin Smith (6-7 forward) had 22 points and 17 rebounds in the first win over ORU. Will the stars align for another big showing by Smith against ORU for another berth into an Elite Eight for the Hogs?

* Sweet memories. The Razorbacks are making their 12th appearance in the Sweet 16, tying them for 21st all-time for most Round of 16 appearances in NCAAT history. Arkansas has an all-time record of 7-4 in Sweet 16 games. It had been 25 seasons between Sweet 16 appearances for Arkansas, which technically boils down to 24 consecutive NCAATs with a combined 384 teams not named Arkansas making the Round of 16 in that span. Obviously, those weren’t 384 different programs as several schools have made multiple Sweet 16s in the last 24 years, but you get the point.

* Postseason Muss. Sure, it’s a small sample size, but Musselman’s postseason winning percentage at Arkansas (4-1 record combining SECT and NCAAT for 80%) is greater than his regular-season winning percentage as Head Hog (40-17 regular-season record for 69.0%). Combining his 6 seasons as a Division 1 head coach — first 4 at Nevada before the last 2 at Arkansas — Musselman has a 4-3 record in the NCAAT with two Sweet 16 appearances.

* Glass whoopin’! Arkansas was the top rebounding team in the SEC for most of the season, and when the Razorbacks and ORU met at BWA in December the Hogs bludgeoned the Golden Eagles on the boards, 58-32 (including 24-7 on the offensive glass for a 22-6 advantage in second-chance points). Justin Smith (22 points and 17 rebounds), Desi Sills (16 points and 10 rebounds), and Moses Moody (18 points and 7 rebounds) combined for 2 more boards that ORU’s entire team in that game.

* Guide to grounding a Golden Eagle. With thrilling upset wins over No. 2 seed Ohio State and No. 7 seed Florida last weekend, ORU is soaring into the second weekend of the NCAAT. For the Hogs, anything close to replicating the aforementioned rebounding dominance would be a good start in their second matchup against ORU, but Arkansas must also take care of the basketball this time around (the Hogs suffered 15 turnovers at home in the first game). ORU is the best team in the nation in terms of made three-pointers per game (11.2) and free throw shooting percentage (82.2%). The Golden Eagles’ 38.5% shooting from 3 ranks 12th in the nation in efficiency. In simple terms, running ORU off the three-point line, closing strong with high hands, and disrupting perimeter and inside-out ball movement will be key, as will defending shot attempts without fouling. Typically, Arkansas does better offensively when it can economize its three-point attempts and focus on getting into the paint for high-percentage looks and drawing fouls to get to the free throw line.

* Dealing with the top scoring duo in college basketball. As it has done in so many games in ’20-21 in terms of shutting down the opposition’s best player, Arkansas limited the nation’s leading scorer — ORU guard Max Abmas (24.5 points per game) — to only 11 points (4-of-11 from the field, including 1-of-6 from 3) to go with 4 assists and 3 steals. To be fair, Abmas’ abnormally low production was due only in part to Arkansas’ defense as the crafty 6-1 sophomore guard opted to get off the ball quickly instead of trying to force his own offense against Arkansas schemes that threw traps, as well as hard hedges and closes, in his direction. It was ORU’s proactive strategy that worked for much of the game as Abmas often played the role of decoy while setting up his teammates with a numbers advantage. ORU’s other star — 6-8 junior forward Kevin Obanor (19.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game) — was on his game against the Hogs as he finished with a double-double (21 points and 10 rebounds). Senior guard RJ Glasper, a former Hog walk-on and Forrest City, Ark., native, had 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists in the first meeting, but an injury has sidelined him for weeks as he is not available to play in the NCAAT. Sophomore 6-8 forward DJ Weaver — recruited by the previous Arkansas staff — finished with 11 points (including 3-of-6 from 3), 5 rebounds, and 3 blocks in the first meeting.

* Smith stock rising fast. Senior combo forward Justin Smith had a season worthy of All SEC honors — something that USA Today Sports Network smartly did in its SEC postseason awards — but as good as he’s been all season (13.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game) he’s been even better in the postseason as he’s averaged 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 64.2% from the field and 69.2% from the free throw line in the Hogs’ last 4 games (2 in the SECT and 2 in the NCAAT). Smith’s combination of finishing above defenders, getting around them or driving by them, finishing through contact, and scoring with basic-but-effective back-down moves into the paint has been an evolution of excellence over the course of the season. He’s recorded 6 double-doubles in ’20-21, with his best game of 29 points and 13 rebounds against Colgate on Friday in the first round of the NCAAT.

* Rookie Razorbacks rule! SEC Freshman of the Year and honorable mention All American Moses Moody (6-6 shooting guard from Little Rock), Davonte “Devo” Davis (6-3 combo guard from Jacksonville), and Jaylin Williams (6-10 forward / center from Fort Smith) each started in Arkansas’ 68-66 win over 6th-seeded Texas Tech in the Round of 32 on Sunday, and the trio came up aces with a combined 31 points, 22 rebounds, and 6 assists. It was the first time in school history that a trio of true freshmen combined for 30-plus points, 20-plus rebounds, and 5-plus assists in a single NCAAT game.