Rashod Dubinion Has Zero Regrets About Decision to Choose Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove running back Rashod Dubinion was one of the four official visitors at Arkansas this weekend.

Dubinion, 5-10, 185, committed to Arkansas Feb. 13 and the visit this weekend allowed him to feel good about his decision.

“Yes sir,” Dubinion said. “Best decision I ever made.”

Dubinion was excited the Hogs dominated Texas and glad he chose this game for an official visit.

“This was probably the best time to take my official visit,” Dubinion said. “It was a really good game.”

The Razorbacks rushed for 333 yards with four different running backs getting carries.

“Four running backs, four touchdowns,” Dubinion said. “I liked that. They were running the ball very well.”

A standout from Georgia who signed with the Hogs this past December is defensive tackle Cam Ball. He was Dubinion’s player host this weekend.

“It was a good culture,” Dubinion said. “Very family oriented. Everybody seemed to love each other. It seemed like a real brotherhood here.”

Dubinion and Little Rock Parkview’s James Jointer are the two running backs for Arkansas in the Class of 2022.

In a different mode this year..🦅™️ pic.twitter.com/VGBbwCV5DZ — Rashod Dubinion (@Shod161) September 4, 2021