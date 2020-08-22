Razorback Commitment Named Second-Team All-USA Football Team

FAYETTEVILLE — Moore (Okla.) Southmoore High School Class of 2021 kicker Cameron Little has been named to the second-team All-USA high school football team.

Little, 6-2, 170, committed to the University of Arkansas on July 22. He was perfect on 14 point after touchdowns, 5 of 7 on field goals with a long of 46 yards and had 46 punts with a long of 65 and nine killed inside the 20.

Cameron Little

K, Southmoore (Moore, Okla.)

Offense

Kicker

Class of 2021

Height/Weight: 6-2/170

College commitment: Arkansas