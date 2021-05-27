Razorback Football Recruiting Update; Calm Before the June Storm

FAYETTEVILLE — June will be to college coaches and recruits like a child who didn’t get to celebrate Christmas for a year.

June 1 will signal recruits allowed to take unofficial and official visits to college campuses. That was halted last March due to COVID and many eventually signed with schools they had never visited and coaches took prospects they had never met in person.

In addition, schools will be allowed to have camps again including the University of Arkansas.

It’s almost CAMP TIME!

Arkansas will host eight or so recruits recruits for the June 4-6 official visits. They plan to have some recruits on campus June 1 for unofficials.

Sategna Update

Fayetteville four-star Class of 2022 wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, 5-10, 170, committed to Texas A&M on March 9 over offers from schools all over the nation.

Arkansas continued to pursue him and a few week’s ago it appeared maybe the Hogs had possibly made a few inroads on flipping him.

However, as Nate Allen of Nate Allen’s Sports Service reported a few day’s ago his father, Mario Sategna, has resigned as assistant track coach at the University of Arkansas. According to Allen, Sategna resigned for personal reasons.

That almost certainly takes the Hogs out of the running for his son. Mario and his wife were both track standouts at LSU and that school has since offered Isaiah as well.

The younger Sategna has an official visit set for A&M June 4-6.

Hogs Make Top 5

Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore Catholic three-star wide receiver Chandler (CJ) Smith, 6-3, 180, is planning to visit Arkansas on June 4-6.

While I was on vacation, Smith narrowed his list down to five schools. Notre Dame also has since offered.

Smith will choose a school where he can play both football and run track. Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Georgia made his cut. He will see the Gamecocks the weekend after Fayetteville and then the Gators on June 18-20.