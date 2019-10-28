Razorback game time announcement: Western Kentucky

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week 11 matchup against Western Kentucky has been slated for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on SEC Network and can be streamed on the ESPN app.

It will be the first meeting between the two programs on the gridiron, making it the third first-time foe for the Razorbacks this season. Saturday will also mark senior day, as Arkansas will recognize its 2019 senior class in a pregame ceremony, which is comprised of 19 student-athletes.

Single-game tickets remain for the game and can be purchased by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151 or by visiting ArkansasRazorbacks.com.

