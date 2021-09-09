Razorback MBB Announces SEC Schedule

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas and the SEC announced the Razorbacks’ 2021-22 conference schedule with the league opener is set for Dec. 29 at Mississippi State.

Arkansas opens 2022 by hosting Vanderbilt on Jan. 4. Other home games in January include Missouri (Jan. 12) and back-to-back home games versus South Carolina (Jan. 18) and Texas A&M (Jan. 22).

Arkansas steps out of conference play to host West Virginia on Jan. 29 as part of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

The Razorbacks begin February at Georgia (Feb. 2) before hosting consecutive home games versus Mississippi State (Feb. 5) and Auburn (Feb. 8). Arkansas will also host Tennessee (Feb. 19) and Kentucky (Feb. 26) in the month.

After Kentucky, Arkansas stays home to host LSU on Mar. 2 before closing the regular season at Tennessee on Mar. 5.

The SEC Tournament is set for Mar. 9-13 in Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena.

Tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

2021-22 Arkansas Men’s Basketball Southeastern Conference Schedule

Dec. 29     Wednesday    at Mississippi State                    Starkville, Miss.      

Jan. 4         Tuesday           Vanderbilt                                    Bud Walton Arena

Jan. 8         Saturday          at Texas A&M                              Bryan-College Station, Texas

Jan. 12      Wednesday   Missouri                                        Bud Walton Arena

Jan. 15       Saturday          at LSU                                             Baton Rouge, La.

Jan. 18      Tuesday           South Carolina                            Bud Walton Arena

Jan. 22      Saturday          Texas A&M                                  Bud Walton Arena

Jan. 26       Wednesday    at Ole Miss                                    Oxford, Miss.

Feb. 2        Wednesday    at Georgia                                     Athens, Ga.

Feb. 5        Saturday          Mississippi State                        Bud Walton Arena

Feb. 8        Tuesday           Auburn                                           Bud Walton Arena

Feb. 12      Saturday          at Alabama                                   Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Feb. 15      Tuesday           at Missouri                                    Columbia, Mo.

Feb. 19      Saturday          Tennessee                                    Bud Walton Arena

Feb. 22      Tuesday           at Florida                                       Gainesville, Fla.

Feb. 26      Saturday          Kentucky                                       Bud Walton Arena

Mar. 2       Wednesday   LSU                                                  Bud Walton Arena

Mar. 5       Saturday          at Tennessee                               Knoxville, Tenn.

Mar. 9-13                             SEC Tournament                        Tampa, Fla. (Amalie Arena)

For more­­ information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hog Schedule Scorestream

Trending Stories