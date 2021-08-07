Razorback Olympian Lexi Jacobus reflects on hanging up spikes for pharmacy school

The postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics affected athletics on a world stage, but it also impacted the dreams of former Razorback pole vaulter Lexi Jacobus.

Jacobus had her sights set on competing in her second Olympic Games, but just could not put her next ambition of enrolling into pharmacy school on hold a year longer.

“My sister and I were both training, ready for 2020. We had graduated college in 2019 and we said, ‘there’s one more year and we really want to go for it,” said Jacobus. “And then COVID hit and I decided to go ahead and start school and I didn’t want to push that career off any further… it was just too stressful and so I decided that it was time for me to put up the spikes.”

Jacobus was a four-time NCAA champion and seven-time First-Team All-American during her time at Arkansas. Jacobus competed in the Rio Olympics in 2016, alongside fellow Razorback Sandi Morris, where she finished 19th overall.