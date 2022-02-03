COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Arkansas Women’s Basketball (14-8, 4-5) fell for the second time in four days on Thursday night in Reed Arena, as Texas A&M (12-9, 2-7) downed the Hogs, 77-64. Arkansas only made four of their 23 three-point attempts, and the Aggies dominated the Razorbacks on the glass, 58-46. Kayla Wells took things over for Gary Blair, who collected his 850th win, scoring a game-high 30 points.

Freshman guard Samara Spencer led the way for Arkansas, scoring 20 points, hitting eight of her 15 shots. Spencer, who has won back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week awards, has now scored 17 or more in five straight games. Amber Ramirez chipped in with 17 points, while Jersey Wolfenbarger notched a double-double, scoring 12 points while pulling down 10 rebounds.

TURNING POINT

The Aggies started the game playing some impassioned basketball, with former Arkansas head coach Gary Blair coaching in his last season and in his last game against the Hogs. Arkansas traded the lead with A&M for the first couple minutes of the game, but the hometown Aggies put the pedal down midway through the first stanza, extending the lead to double digits by the start of the second quarter. The Razorbacks looked to the deep ball to try to chip at the deficit in the second frame, but could not find the touch from three, making only two of 11 long balls in the second quarter, resulting in a nine-point margin at the half.

The second half was much of the same. Wells was on a mission Thursday night, going for a game-high 30 points and keeping the Hogs at bay. Arkansas did manage to bring the deficit down to four with just under seven minutes to go in the third quarter, but A&M quickly regained a sizable margin and did not relent.

