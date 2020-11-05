Razorback Recruits in Action Around State Tonight, Friday

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has 17 offers out in the state and several will be in action tonight and Friday.

Here’s a look at where you can see each of them play.

Fayetteville (3-5) at Springdale Har-Ber (4-5)

Fayetteville has two Class of 2022 recruits offered by the Hogs and others. They are wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, 5-11, 170, and linebacker Kaiden Turner, 6-1, 217.

Little Rock Southwest (0-6) at Fort Smith Northside (4-4)

Northside’s Dreyden Norwood, 6-1, 180, is committed to Texas A&M. He missed last week’s game with an ankle injury. Arkansas and others offered him prior to his commitment to the Aggies.

Marion (2-6) at Jonesboro (5-3), Thursday

Jonesboro Classs of 2021 linebacker Marco Avant, 6-3, 212, is committed to Arkansas. Jonesboro 2022 offensive lineman Josh Hyneman, 6-4, 240, is committed to Arkansas’ baseball team. He also is being sought by some schools for football. He attended Arkansas’ game against Ole Miss and will also be back in Fayetteville to watch them play Tennessee.

West Memphis (2-7) at El Dorado (3-4), Thursday

El Dorado Class of 2023 wide receiver DeAndra Burns, 5-11, 142, holds an offer from the Hogs.

Mountain Home (5-4) at Little Rock Parkview (6-1)

Arkansas has commitments from Parkview Class of 2021 quarterback Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215, and tight end Erin Outley, 6-4, 247. Class of 2022 running back James Jointer, 6-0, 201, holds many offers including one from the Hogs.

Maumelle (4-2) at Little Rock Hall (2-7), Thursday

Maumelle has two 2022 recruits who hold offers to Hogs and several others. Maumelle offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300, and defensive end Nico Davillier, 6-5, 275, hold several offers with Arkansas in hard pursuit.

Wynne (9-0) at Nettleton (3-4), Canceled

Wynne’s Class of 2021 offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 306, is committed to the Hogs.

Jacksonville (2-6) at Pulaski Academy (9-0), Canceled

Jacksonville has 2023 running back Darien Bennett, 6-0, 215, who has been offered by Arkansas.

Joe T. Robinson (6-3) at Harmony Grove Haskell (0-9), Thursday

Robinson has Class of 2022 offensive tackle E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 305, who has offers from Arkansas and schools around the nation including many national powers.

Fountain Lake (4-3) at Ashdown (6-3)

Ashdown has Class of 2023 tight end Shamar Easter, 6-5, 210, who has offers to Arkansas and others.

Monticello (5-4) at DeWitt (2-5), Thursday

DeWitt has 2022 tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6, 210, who is comitted to the Hogs.

West Fork (5-4) at Greenland (7-2)

Greenland’s Class of 2022 defensive end JJ Hollingsworth, 6-4, 250, is committed to the Hogs.

Des Arc (9-0) at Clarendon (6-1), Thursday

Clarendon has Class of 2022 wide receiver Quincey McAdoo, 6-3, 175, who plays all over the field. He has offers from Arkansas and countless others around the nation.