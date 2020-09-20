Razorback Soccer Opens Season With 2-0 Victory Over LSU

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Soccer (1-0) kicked off the 2020 fall season with a 2-0 shutout win over the LSU Tigers (0-1) on Saturday afternoon at Razorback Field. Arkansas has now won five of the last six meetings with the Tigers and won eight out of nine season openers with head coach Colby Hale at the helm.

How It Happened

>> Sophomore Reagan Swindall knocked in a Haley VanFossen free kick from just inside the half line in the 35th-minute.

>> In the 56th-minute, freshman Ava Tankersley put a ball through the box that Parker Goins sent past the outstretched arms of the Tiger ‘keeper from the penalty spot.

The Run of Play

Kaelee Van Gundy got off the first Razorback shot at the 12-minute mark from a header after only being in the game for two minutes. Anna Podojil followed that up with a decent opportunity five minutes later but sent a left-footed shot straight at the LSU goalie.

The Tigers had their own chance when LSU forward Rammie Noel hit the post after Razorback goalie Alexis Bach challenged her in the 22nd-minute. After Reagan Swindall’s goal from a set piece the two teams headed to the locker room with Arkansas up 1-0. The Razorbacks were outshooting LSU 7-3 in the first 45 and held a 5-1 advantage in corner kicks. In total, Arkansas finished with nine compared to just one by LSU.

The Razorbacks controlled most of the second half, culminating with Goins putting a blast past the arms of the LSU goalie. Goins was second on the team in 2019 with 10 goals.

The best chance of the afternoon for the Tigers came from a late penalty kick in the 87th-minute that was sent off the top post and eventually cleared away by the Arkansas defenders. The Razorbacks held out for the remaining time.

Next Up

The Razorbacks head to Lexington, Ken. to face the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. The match will be broadcast on SECN+.