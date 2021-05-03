Razorback Softball Wins a Share of First Ever SEC Regular Season Championship

On the final game of the regular season the seventh Razorback Softball (40-8, 19-5 in SEC) team beat fourteenth ranked LSU 4-1 earning the team’s first ever SEC Regular Season Championship .

Arkansas lost the first game of the doubleheader on Monday 2-1. The bats finally got going for the Razorbacks in game two after only picking up a solo hit in game one. Arkansas scored in the first and then added two runs on solo home runs from Linnie Malkin and Kayla Green in the third. Aly Manzo added a run on a RBI double in the 5th.

Autumn Storms started game two of the doubleheader pitching 3 and 2/3 innings allowing one run on four hits. Mary Haff came in to close out the game for the Hogs.

The Hogs will now wait to see what happens in the Texas A&M-Florida series starting on Friday. If the Aggies take one game from the Gators in the three game series the Razorbacks will be the solo champions. If Florida sweeps A&M the Hogs and Gators will share the regular season title.

Arkansas will now wait for the SEC Tournament beginning on May 11th in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Razorbacks will be the one seed in the tournament.