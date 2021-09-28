Razorbacks AD is special guest at Little Rock Touchdown Club

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek was the most recent guest of the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday.

It’s Yurachek’s third visit in his four years of being at Arkansas. However, this was his first visit coming after a Razorback football win.

Yurachek was hired at Arkansas on December 4, 2017 and has brought the Hogs to national prominence in nearly all of the school’s sports programs.

In the past calendar year the men’s basketball, baseball, and football teams have all been ranked in the Top 10.

Fox 16 sports reporter Troy Lynch spoke with Yurachek to get the secret to all the recent success.