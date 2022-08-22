By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas went to the Outback Bowl in January and defeated Penn State 24-10 now Action Network’s Brett McMurphy projects to head back to The Sunshine State.

McMurphy predicts the Razorbacks will take on Michigan State in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 2. If that game were to take place it would be the first meeting in the school’s history just like last year’s Penn State and Arkansas was the initial game between the pair.

The Hogs played Michigan in the 1999 Florida Citrus Bowl falling 45-31. They lost to Wisconsin 17-14 in the Capital One Bowl in 2007. So not only would that be the first meeting between Michigan State and Arkansas the Hogs would also be looking to win in Orlando something that escaped them the two times so far.

McMurphy predicts Alabama, Miami, Georgia and Ohio State as his four playoff teams. The New Year’s Six Bowl Games, in addition to the Hogs and Michigan State, he has Michigan and Utah in the Rose Bowl, Houston and Penn State in the Cotton Bowl, Baylor and Texas A&M in the Sugar Bowl, NC State and Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl and Notre Dame taking on Kentucky in the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback) in Tampa.

