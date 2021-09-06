Razorbacks Blast Ladyjacks, 6-1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Soccer (2-2) defeated Stephen F. Austin by a score of 6-1. Forward Anna Podojil and Midfielder Taylor Malham led the Razorbacks with one goal and two assists and two goals, respectively.

How it Happened

>> The Hogs struck first in the 2nd minute after a quick pass from Podojil into Parker Goins’ right foot for a tap in from the top of the six.

>> Seven minutes later, a deflection off a Lumberjack’s leg ended up on the right foot of Taylor Malham, who drove the ball through four defenders into the lower left corner of the net, putting Arkansas up 2-0.

>> Podojil got her third goal of the season in the 22nd minute. A missed block attempt allowed Podojil to get past the goalie, leaving the net wide open. A quick grounder into the middle of the goal gave the Razorbacks a 3-0 lead.

>> Arkansas scored its next three goals in the second half, all within 10 minutes. Kayla McKeon kicked off the second half scoring party after a deflection led to her shooting from outside the box and through the SFA backline. Two minutes later, Malham got her second goal after an assist by Podojil went through the legs of Goins, shooting it from the middle of the box, through the Lumberjack goalie’s hands.

>> The Razorbacks’ last goal of the day came from forward Ava Tankersley. A deflected shot from McKenna Saul resulted in a shot from Tankersley that was sent straight up into the top of the net.

Hear It From Coach Hale

“We talked about continuing the areas where we were good and adding in the knew parts. We knew SFA would be good on the counter and on sets. Any mental breaks would be punished. Our focus, for the most part, was good; our movement is getting better. We still need to get better around the box and on the execution of our sets. This schedule has been fantastic. We will watch film and look for areas we need to keep growing in.

Quick Kicks

>> Arkansas outshot the visitors 26-4.

>> Malham scored her first goals of the season and the 23rd and 24th of her career.

>> Podojil tied her single-game career-high for the fourth time recording two assists.

>> The Razorbacks improve to 14-3-2 at home over the last two seasons.

Next Time Out

The Razorbacks head to San Antonio for the UTSA Invitational, facing Eastern Washington (Friday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. CT) and Lamar (Sunday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m CT).