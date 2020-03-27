Razorbacks Commit Jaylin Williams on Being Named Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Thursday was a day that Razorbacks commit Jaylin Williams had worked towards his whole life. That morning, the Fort Smith Northside big man was named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year.

Williams is a 6’9, 4-star center who is the top-rated 2020 basketball recruit in Arkansas, nationally ranked as 13th at his position. He is accompanied in the Razorbacks’ class by Davonte Davis, KK Robinson, and Moses Moody.

More of the interview between Nick Walters and Jaylin coming soon to FOX16.com.