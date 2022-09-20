FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is always active in the Metroplex and it’s no different when it comes to the Class of 2024.

With the 2023 virtually filled minus a prospect or two with high school targets the Hogs are certainly busy with the Class of 2024.

They are on several targets there, but here’s a closer look at seven targets from four high schools. As noted, the Hogs are on several others there, but this is just seven particular recruits in this story.

From Allen, the Hogs have offered quarterback Michael Hawkins, 6-1, 185, and edge rusher Zina Umeozulu, 6-4, 210. Both are four-star recruits. Arkansas also has an offer out to an outstanding 2025 tight end at the school. Hawkins has Arkansas and Oklahoma high on his list of offers. Umeozulu has 26 offers to choose from with that number climbing.

Allen is 3-1 and will be at Braswell (Texas) this Friday. Braswell is 2-2 on the season. In four games, Hawkins has completed 43 of 80 passes for485 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He has 31 rushes for 80 yards. Umeozulu has 15 tackles, 12 solo, two for loss, three sacks, one quarterback hurry and three fumble recoveries.

Duncanville sent linebacker Jordan Crook to Arkansas in the Class of 2022. The Hogs are targeting four-star cornerback Ka’Davion Dotson, 5-10, 180, and five-star edge Colin Simmons, 6-3, 225. Dotson has around 17 offers while Simmons has 43. Both came to Prospect Days at Arkansas in the winter. Duncanville is 3-0 and will be at 0-4 Cedar Hill on Friday night.

Mansfield Legacy is the school that sent Jalen Catalon and Taurean Carter to the Hogs. Safety Landyn Cleveland came to a Prospect Day at Arkansas back in the winter. Cleveland is a three-star recruit and has double-digit offers. In four games, the Broncos are 2-2. They host 0-4 Dallas Skyline on Friday night. Cleveland has 33 tackles, 24 solo and two interceptions so far this season.

Bumper Pool came to Arkansas from Lucas Lovejoy. That school now has three-star wide receiver Parker Livingstone, 6-3, 180, and four-star linebacker Payton Pierce, 6-1, 225. The two have over a combined 50 offers. Okahoma is trying to make noise with them too as are several others in addition to the Hogs. They are 2-2 on the season and will be at 3-1 Denison on Friday night.