Razorbacks Fall to Auburn Despite Historic Day by Mason Jason

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite a history-making performance by Mason Jones, the Razorbacks fall in overtime to No. 11 Auburn 79-76.

Jones’ 40 points made him the first Razorback to ever score 30+ in three consecutive games. His play helped Arkansas stay in the game, even leading by 11 in the second half. The Razorbacks needed the help, too, with Isaiah Joe undergoing surgery Tuesday morning and being out indefinitely. But Jones’ performance wouldn’t be enough.

FOX16’s Nick Walters was at Bud Walton Arena to show how Eric Musselman and his Hogs feel after dropping their third straight SEC home test.