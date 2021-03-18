Razorbacks Final Four legend Tennille Adams to face Arkansas with Wright State

In 1998, Arkansas women’s basketball went on an improbable run through the NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks, a nine-seed in the tournament, defeated four conference championships, including powerhouses like Kansas and Duke, to make it to the Final Four.

To this day, Arkansas remains the lowest-seed to ever make it to the Final Four in NCAA women’s basketball history.

Pig Trail Nation sat down with Tennille Adams, a member of the 1998 team and current associate head coach at Wright State, to relive that magical Arkansas run in March. Adams also spoke about her excitement to square off against her alma mater as the Horizon League champion Raiders face the Arkansas in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

No. 4 Arkansas and No. 13 Wright State tip off at Monday Mar. 22 at 1:00 p.m. on ESPN.