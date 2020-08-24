Razorbacks Get Some Missing Players Back at Practice, Couple Absent on Monday

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas was on the practice fields again Monday with some of the missing players from last week back working out.

A couple not located on Monday were junior linebacker Levi Draper and junior wide receiver Koilan Jackson. Draper is a grad transfer from Oklahoma. Jackson played in 11 games in 2019 with one start catching three passes for 38 yards and one touchdown.

Among those returning after missing last Wednesday was senior wide receiver Tyson Morris, sophomore wide receiver Trey Knox, redshirt freshman safety Jalen Catalon and junior cornerback Jarques McClellion.

A source close to the team indicated last week that senior offensive lineman Chibueze Nwanna had opted out of the season. Sam Pittman hasn’t commented on that yet.

Following practice today, sophomore wide receiver Treylon Burks, senior offensive tackle Myron Cunningham and defensive end Dorian Gerald will be on a Zoom conference with reporters.