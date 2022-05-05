Arkansas Women:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Twilight serves as the final competition for the Razorbacks on Friday prior to the SEC Championships next week. John McDonnell Field will also host the USATF Combined Events Championships this Friday and Saturday.

Arkansas competes in the conference championships next week in Oxford, Mississippi. Then at the end of May (25-28), the Razorbacks will host the NCAA West Preliminary round.

The USATF Championships in the heptathlon includes a field of 12, who are contending for the World Championships that will be held in the United States for the first time this summer in Eugene, Oregon.

Teams competing in the Twilight meet, which will have a Razorback senior recognition, include Arkansas State, Central Arkansas, John Brown, Lane, Langston, Arkansas-Little Rock, Memphis, Missouri State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts, Science & Arts, Arkansas-Rich Mountain.

A live stream of the Arkansas Twilight will be available on the SEC Network +, starting at 5 p.m. (https://es.pn/3w5ziLl). Live results are available here: https://flashresults.com/2022_Meets/Outdoor/05-06_ArkTwilight/

“We are in a situation where we are going to do some fine tuning with some of our ballistic people while most of our distance people will be in a training mode to get ready for the SEC meet next week,” said Arkansas women’s head coach Lance Harter.

The Razorbacks will be involved in a range of events, including both relays, on Friday as they finalize who will comprise the team of 30 representing Arkansas in the conference meet next week.

Arkansas volunteer assistant Shamier Little is entered in the 400m and 400m hurdles. Razorbacks also in the 400m include Ashanti Denton, Rosey Effiong, Paris Peoples, and Britton Wilson.

Joining Little in the 400m hurdles is Wilson, still the collegiate leader for 2022 with her UA school record of 54.37 from the Texas Relays in late March. This past weekend her world and U.S.-leading effort was surpassed by a 53.88 victory for Dalilah Muhammad at the Drake Relays.

Jada Baylark is scheduled to race in the 100m and 200m. The 100m field also includes professionals Marybeth Sant-Price, Sharika Nelvis, and Cindy Sember. Joining Baylark in the 200m are teammates Effiong, Jayla Hollis, and Joanne Reid.

Sember, who trains in Fayetteville, also is entered in the 100m hurdles along with Razorbacks Hollis and Yoveinny Mota.

The Razorback pole vault crew scheduled to compete includes Elien Vekemans, who contested her first outdoor meet last week at LSU, along with Kaitlyn Banas, Amanda Fassold, Mackenzie Hayward, Bailee McCorkle, and Grace Ridgeway.

Field event competitors for Arkansas also include Sydney Billington in the high jump, Georgia Brain in the long jump and Alexis Torns in the triple jump.

Arkansas Men:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks finish the regular season on Friday with the Arkansas Twilight, which will include a senior recognition, while John McDonnell Field also serves as host of the USATF Combined Events Championships this weekend on Friday and Saturday.

This will be the final week of competition prior to Arkansas competing in the SEC Championships next week in Oxford, Mississippi. Then at the end of May (25-28), the Razorbacks will host the NCAA West Preliminary round.

The USATF Championships in the decathlon includes a field of 15, who are contending for the World Championships that will be held in the United States for the first time this summer in Eugene, Oregon.

The Razorbacks will be involved in a range of events on Friday as they finalize who will comprise the team of 30 representing Arkansas in the conference meet next week.

Teams competing in the Twilight include Arkansas State, Central Arkansas, John Brown, Lane, Langston, Arkansas-Little Rock, Memphis, Missouri State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts, Science & Arts, Arkansas-Rich Mountain.

A live stream of the Arkansas Twilight will be available on the SEC Network +, starting at 5 p.m. (https://es.pn/3w5ziLl). Live results are available here: https://flashresults.com/2022_Meets/Outdoor/05-06_ArkTwilight/

“It’s a big meet for us this weekend, even though it’s small,” noted Arkansas men’s head coach Chris Bucknam. “We need to get some performances out there, whether it’s confidence builders or qualifiers, we need to take a step forward.

“We just feel like we are step behind everybody else right now due to the weather we had during the John McDonnell Invitational in April. So, this meet is really important for us and we’re hoping for good weather.

“We’ll compete a 4 x 100 and 4 x 400, and our hurdlers are getting after it as well. I may even run some guys in the 1,500m, even though they compete at the conference meet next week. I just feel like we could use another race on this weekend. This meet is just vital for us right now.”

Arkansas alums scheduled to compete on Friday include Jarrion Lawson, Kemar Mowatt, Laquan Nairn, Erich Sullins, Marqueze Washington, and Hunter Woodhall.

Lawson is entered in the 100m and long jump as is Will Williams, another professional in the field. They will be joined in the long jump by Nairn, who recently claimed the Mt. SAC Relays title over Williams.

Mowatt, who competed in the Drake Relays last weekend, races in the 400m hurdles while Washington and Woodhall compete in the open 400m after racing at 300m and 600m, respectively, last weekend at the Penn Relays.

Sullins contests the hammer along with a pair of current Razorbacks in Ruben Banks and Ben Ryer.