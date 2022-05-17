COLUMBUS, Ohio – The #14 Arkansas men’s golf team turned in one of the top rounds on day two – a 2-over-par 286 – and moved up two spots into a tie for sixth (292-286=578) at the NCAA Columbus Regional.

The third and final round is set for Wednesday. The top five teams and top individual not on an advancing team after the third round will advance to the NCAA Championship.

The Razorbacks are two strokes from the cut line and just four strokes from third place. Georgia Tech (561 / -7) shot an impressive 13-under-par on day two – 10 strokes better than any other team – and is tied with Oklahoma State at -7 as the only teams under par through 36 holes. Host Ohio State is third (574) with Clemson (575) and East Tennessee State (576) rounding out the top five. San Francisco is tied for sixth with Arkansas at 578 and they are one stroke ahead of Duke.

Day one leader Julian Perico stayed atop the leaderboard through 12 holes on Tuesday but dropped into a tie for 10th with a two-day total of 142 (68-74). He is one of just 13 players to be at even par or better through 36 holes with the leader, Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, sitting at -4 (138).

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira and Wil Gibson led the Hogs on day two, each carding an even-par round of 71. Both off-set two bogeys with two birdies for their 71 Fernandez de Oliveira moved up nine spots into a tie for 26th (74-71=145 + 3) and Gibson jumped 12 spots into a tie for 51st (77-71=148 / +6).

Luke Long and Segundo Oliva Pinto both overcame slow starts to post a 1-over 72 on Tuesday. Both were 2-over at the turn but rallied to shoot 1-under on the inward nine. Long moved up four spots into a tie for 31st (74-72=146 / +4). Oliva Pinto also improved five spots into tie for 51st (76-72=148 / +6).

Notes:

· Perico is tied for the lead with nine birdies through 36 holes.

· Fernandez de Oliveira is tied for the lead with 29 pars through 36 holes.

2022 NCAA Columbus Regional

Round Two – May 17

Par: 71 || Yards: 7,455

Team Standings:

T1. #2 Oklahoma State 280-281=561 / -7

T1. #11 Georgia Tech 290-271=561 / -7

3. #35 Ohio State 290-274=574 / +6

4. #23 Clemson 289-286=575 / +7

5. #30 East Tennessee State 286-290=576 / +8

T6. #14 Arkansas 292-286=578 / +10

T6. San Francisco 286-290=578 / +10

8. #41 Duke 290-289=579 / +11

T9. #44 Northwestern 295-289=584 / +16

T9. Wright State 297-287=584 / +16

11. Kentucky 294-291=585 / +17

12. Florida Gulf Coast 298-294=592 / +24

13. Southern Illinois 307-307=614 / +46