Arkansas Men’s Tennis (7-2) is back on the road to face its third Oklahoma school of the season, taking on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-3) on Wednesday. The Hogs have met Tulsa in each of the last six seasons, going 4-2 over the Golden Hurricane over that span.

Arkansas defeated Tulsa last season by a 5-2 margin in Fayetteville, and the last time the two met in Tulsa was in 2020, with Tulsa edging the Razorbacks, 4-3. Both teams are receiving votes in the ITA Collegiate Tennis National Rankings, meaning each team is close to cracking the top 25.

Tulsa has opened its season with a gauntlet of non conference opponents. The Golden Hurricane has quality wins over SEC member Alabama and No. 18 Pepperdine while two of the Golden Hurricane’s losses have come against top-five teams in Baylor and TCU. Tulsa currently sits in second place in the American Conference standings.

Arkansas is competing in its second straight night match after taking on Drake Friday night. The Hogs and Golden Hurricane are set to face off at 6 p.m. CT.

MATCH INFO-

Opponent: Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Location: Tulsa, Okla.

Live Stats: https://bit.ly/3GPQFTR

Live Stream: https://bit.ly/3GPQFTR