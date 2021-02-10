Razorbacks Possibly Nearing Another Commitment With Jimmy Smith Trying to Develop Pipeline Into Cedar Grove

FAYETTEVILLE — Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove Class of 2022 four-star running back Rashod Dubinion will announce his college decision on Saturday.

Dubinion, 5-10, 180, has been offered by most of the top schools in the nation. But he has narrowed his list down to Arkansas, LSU, Florida, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Purdue and Ole Miss.

He’s being recruited by Arkansas’ Jimmy Smith. When serving as head coach at Cedar Grove, Smith led the school to its first pair of state championships in 2016 and 2018. They also made it to the final four of playoffs in 2015 and 2017.

Smith is now coaching running backs at Arkansas and would coach Dubinion if he lands his commitment. Smith offered Dubinion on Jan. 22, 2020.

Check out my highlight – https://t.co/prBglBpJGt — Rashod Dubinion (@Shod161) January 15, 2021

Hit the side line and ride out🏄🏾‍♂️✌🏾.. pic.twitter.com/nbVpNykedQ — Rashod Dubinion (@Shod161) October 16, 2020

Dubinion isn’t the only Cedar Grove recruit being sought by Smith and the Arkansas staff. In 2022, Arkansas has also offered four-star wide receiver Janiran Bonner, 6-1, 193 and four star defensive tackle Christen Miller, 6-5, 285. It appears Arkansas has a much better chance of landing Dubinion than either of them though.

One other prospect offered at the school in 2022 is four-star defensive end Joshua White, 6-5, 248, and the Hogs also have a legitimate shot at him. This past Sunday, White released his Top 6. They are Arkansas, Ohio State, Nebraska, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Mississippi State.

Check out chapter 3🔌 – https://t.co/wCc515FUUH — joshua white (@bigJdub19) December 17, 2020

The Hogs have also offered some 2023 prospects at the school. Among them are cornerback Kaylin Lee, 6-0, 160 and four-star linebacker Raul Aguirre, 6-2, 215. Both have already been given a long list of offers.