Razorbacks Return to Practice Fields on Monday Missing Key Defensive Lineman, Others

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas practiced Monday for the first time since Friday night’s scrimmage.

Among those missing on Monday was senior defensive tackle Xavier Kelly, a grad transfer from Clemson.

While Kelly wasn’t present, the Hogs did get offensive line coach Brad Davis back. He missed the practices last week for what was termed “a pre-existing condition”, but Sam Pittman said Friday he expected him back soon.

Following practice, senior quarterback Feleipe Franks and senior defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall will hold a Zoom conference with reporters.