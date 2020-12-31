Razorbacks Rewind: Takeaways from Arkansas’ 97-85 road win at Auburn

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — There was a Natural State flavor on the floor in the plains of Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday night, and in their first true test of 2020-21 it was the team from Fayetteville with “Arkansas” emblazoned on the front of their jerseys that walked away with a win.

Make that ran away with a win as Arkansas, the SEC’s top scoring team coming in, tallied 7 more points than its average in a 97-85 road win over Auburn that featured 10 Arkansans — 7 for the Hogs, 3 for the Tigers — who played.

The Razorbacks (9-0, 1-0 SEC) not only proved they had the right stuff to handle their first road game and first matchup against a high-major opponent of the season, but they also proved worthy of making history as their unbeaten start through nine games is the best in the program since the ’93-94 national championship Hogs won their first nine games as part of a 10-0 start before losing their first game.

Let’s rewind a bit and look at what happened, then let’s take a quick peek ahead as the Hogs likely face their toughest two-game stretch of the season with No. 12 Missouri and No. 7 Tennessee up next.

* Sometimes a cakewalk through a non-conference slate of 8 games (by an average winning margin of 28.4 points) against a mostly unimpressive group of low- and mid-major programs can ill-prepare a high-major team for league play, but for Arkansas there was a late stretch of adversity at Auburn with the game tied at 74-all at the 7:30 mark when the Razorbacks strung together multiple grind-play wins that led to the final 10-0 game-winning run …

— Hogs work the ball inside to freshman guard and Little Rock native Moses Moody, who after being met by two defenders overshot the rim where 7-foot-3 Connor Vanover of Little Rock was waiting for a putback slam at the 7:08 mark … Arkansas 76-74.

— After Auburn missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw opportunity, there was a scrum for the rebound that Moody came out with but the officials called a jump ball, possession arrow to the Tigers. No problem, because the Hogs bowed up for one their best defensive possessions of the game to force a fadeaway three-point attempt as the shot clock was expiring, resulting in an air ball and subsequent shot-clock violation / turnover at 6:30.

— On the other end, Moody’s left-corner three-point shot attempt was long and the ball bounced high as it was moving out of bounds on the baseline when freshman guard Davonte “Devo” Davis of Jacksonville alertly and quickly saved the ball inbounds where Vanover used his length to beat two Tigers to the loose ball, tap it to himself and instantaneously pass to Moody inside the paint, then Moody was fouled going up and made both free throws with 6:07 to play … Arkansas 78-74.

— Next defensive possession, Vanover corraled a loose ball for a steal amidst another scrum in the paint at the 5:53 mark. Ensuing offensive possession, junior guard Desi Sills of Jonesboro was fouled on a hard drive through the paint, he mised both free throws, but Davis sneaked in for an offensive rebound on the second miss leading to a nifty knife through the paint for a lefty lay-in by junior guard JD Notae at the 5:08 mark … Arkansas 80-74.

— After scoring, Notae sprinted back on defense to defend a quick three-point shot attempt by Auburn, and Notae grabbed the defensive rebound on the miss. On the ensuing offensive possession, Sills drove into the paint but his shot attempt late in the shot clock failed to hit the rim resulting in a violation / turnover, but on the other end Sills got a deflection resulting in a steal by Davis, who pushed in transition and found Vanover rim-running from the left wing, then Vanover was fouled on his dunk attempt before making both free throws at 4:11 … Arkansas 82-74.

— On the ensuing defensive possession, Davis fought underneath a screen and hustled from behind his man to get his hand on the ball as the Auburn driver was attempting to shoot or pass, and that play resulted in the Tigers’ deflecting the ball out of bounds for another turnover. At the other end, the Hogs worked the shot clock down to 3 seconds as Davis rose up and buried a mid-range jumper at 3:23 … Arkansas 84-74.

It was those series of end-to-end plays that effectively pushed the Razorbacks into the winner’s circle. In those exchanges, Arkansas did the dirty work at both ends, attempting only one three-point shot attempt while choosing to attack the paint and scrapping for offensive rebounds while taking care of the ball and making free throws. Defensively, the Hogs forced three turnovers in that stretch while limiting Auburn to 0-of-2 shooting from the field.

Certainly a more global-viewpoint takeaway is that within each of those specific plays, the individual Razorback players had already revealed during non-conference games their unique knacks for executing (i.e. Davis being the king of winning 50/50-balls), but it is a much different scenario doing it in a blowout versus being the difference in winning or losing in a grind game against a comparable opponent on the road.

* Arkansas was torched defensively by Auburn’s three-point shooting as the Tigers made 15-of-29 from distance for 51.7% with the Hogs slow to get back in transition and slow to close out on shooters. And though both teams finished with 34 rebounds, Arkansas was dominant scoring in the paint (36-20) while making better than 62% of their shots inside the 3-point arc, and the Hogs were plus-9 in the turnover department (19-10) while cashing in the takeaways for a sizeable advantage in points-off-turnovers (27-11). Arkansas was the superior free throw shooting team, too, making 24-of-31 for 77.4% compared to Auburn’s 14-of-24 effort for 58.3%.

The moral of the story: When you go on the road and the home team makes 15 three-pointers at a highly efficient clip, you better own the paint, you better win either the rebounding or turnover battle, and you better get to the free throw line and convert. Check, check, and check for the Hogs on all three counts.

* Sills and Notae — both 6-1 junior guards — are making a convincing case as the best opening-and-closing act in college basketball. Last night at Auburn, Sills scored 16 of his career-high 23 points in the first half before Notae worked his familiar second-half mojo to score 19 of his 21 points. That’s been a common theme of late: In Arkansas’ previous win over Abilene Christian on Dec. 22, Sills scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half while Notae put in 17 of his 19 points in the second half. Notae, arguably the best 6th man in the SEC, has averaged 19.3 points off the bench in Arkansas’ last four games, with 68 of his total 77 points in that stretch coming in the second half.

Back to the Auburn win: Sills and Notae brought more to the table than just scoring. Sills grabbed a team-high-matching 6 rebounds to go with 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block in 35 minutes, while Notae collected a game-high 4 steals to go with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks in 27 minutes. Those are the numbers, but the eye test reveals that Sills is one of the most fearless paint-and-rim attackers in college hoops, and combined with his effective spot-up three-point shooting he’s a dual-threat offensively. Notae is slithery in how he probes and drives to the basket, and he too is tough to defend because he’s unafraid to pull from three and typically reels off 2-3 makes in bang-bang-bang fashion, which keeps defenses guessing, and worried.

* Vanover had a nice bounce-back game at both ends of the floor with 17 points on 5-of-11 field goals, including 1-of-6 from 3, and a clutch 6-of-6 effort from the free throw line to go with 5 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 steal in 26 minutes. In his two previous outings combined, Vanover managed totals of only 10 points and 7 rebounds with no blocked shots and no steals. Vanover’s putbacks and impact on the defensive end (both inside and out), plus his perfection at the line late, were significant contributions to the road win. Vanover has not missed a free throw all season (12-of-12).

* Moody continued to show why he’s arguably the best freshman in the SEC. A one-time league freshman of the week honoree, Moody continued his streak of scoring in double-figures in every game as a Hog with 16 points (4-of-11 field goals, including 2-of-6 from 3, and 6-of-6 free throws) to go with a team-high-matching 6 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 assist in 39 minutes. The 6-6 shooting guard started hot, making his first three shot attempts (including 2-of-2 from 3), but even when the shots weren’t falling it was his usual presence and effort throughout battling for rebounds, putbacks, and manufacturing free throw attempts (where he was perfect) that all played into the winning equation on the road.

* Senior guard Jalen Tate had another nice all-around floor game with 12 points (5-of-8 field goals and 2-of-2 free throws), a team-high 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals in 29 minutes. What makes Tate so effective is the maturity and nuance in his ball skill, such as using ball fakes to move defenders and allow him to surgically get to his finishing spots. He also has a facilitator-first mentality, so when defenders shift to help on his drives he’s quick to deliver good passes to set teammates up with clean finishing opportunities. Defensively, his ability to create drawn charges is Isaiah Joe-esque, and that craft was on impressive display Wednesday at Auburn.

* Davis’ stat line — 4 points (2-of-3 field goals), 2 steals, 1 rebound, and 1 assist in 13 minutes — is but a mere fraction of the impact he had in the road victory. Let’s start with his 4 deflections that led to winning plays while altering the course of the game in Arkansas’s favor. Much of that was detailed above, and at the end of the day the fact Davis was on the floor and in the mix during crunch time on the road in the SEC tells us he has created a valuable niche for himself while embracing an unselfish role. Kudos to freshmen who get where he has just nine games into his rookie season.

* The Razorbacks had to battle most of the way without senior 6-7 combo forward Justin Smith, who had 4 points and 4 rebounds when he went down with a right foot injury in the first half. Although he played through the injury to finish the half, Smith emerged from the lockerrom after the start of the second half wearing a walking boot and he remained on the Hogs’ bench for the rest of the game. Senior forward Vance Jackson, Jr., started the second half but it was Notae and Davis with a splash of junior forward Ethan Henderson (recovered a loose ball in 1 minute of playing time) who picked up the slack in Smith’s absence. And despite playing shorthanded, Arkansas won by 12 points on the road as the Hogs have now won each of their nine games by a double-digit margin.

* Of the aforementioned 10 Arkansans who all played, they combined for 81 points in the game. Arkansas’ Sills, Vanover, Moody, and Davis combined for 60 points, while Auburn’s Allen Flanigan (Little Rock) and Chris Moore (West Memohis) combined for 21 points. The Hogs’ Henderson, Jaylin Williams (Fort Smith), and KK Robinson (Bryant) played but did not score, while the Tigers’ Javon Franklin (Little Rock) played but did not score.

* Next up are the aforementioned back-to-back games against ranked SEC teams: at home Saturday against No. 12 Mizzou (6-1, 0-1 SEC) and on the road Wednesday against No. 7 Tennessee (7-0, 1-0 SEC). The Vols opened league play Wednesday night on the road in Columbia, Mo., and came out with a dominating 73-53 win over the upstart Tigers. The Hogs will have their hands full Saturday against a verteran, talented, deep, and physical Missouri team hungry for redemption. With a win, Arkansas would match the ’93-94 Hogs’ 10-0 start. Win or lose, it’s off to Knoxville, Tenn., for a date against Tennessee, arguably the best defensive team in the nation. The obvious goal is to come away 2-0, but a split guarantees the Hogs valuable postseason-resume street-cred in what might be their toughest two-game stretch of the season. Dropping both games would not be disastrous, but it would add pressure to a team that is trying to gain positive traction as they traverse the grind of SEC play with no prior experience together in such pursuits.