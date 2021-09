The Arkansas Razorbacks are 3-0 for the first time since 2016 after a win over Georgia Southern last weekend. The Hogs rolled the Eagles, 45-10, and are now rising in the rankings because of that win.

The latest AP rankings has Arkansas listed at #16, while the Coaches Poll has the Hogs at #18.

What a time to be a Hog 📈 #WPS pic.twitter.com/1LQsqLD8Td — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 19, 2021

Next up for the Razorbacks is the Southwest Classic in Arlington this Saturday against Texas A&M on CBS.